Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower on Thursday amid the emergence of some USD buying

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls turn cautious amid overbought RSI, downside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through selling and remains well within the striking distance of the one-year peak touched the previous day. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.3000 psychological mark and seem poised to prolong the recent uptrend witnessed over the past three weeks or so.
A modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assists the US Dollar (USD) in recovering a part of the previous day's heavy losses to a nearly four-month low, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start the rate-cutting cycle in September, along with the underlying strong bullish tone across the global equity markets, might cap the upside for the safe-haven Greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD reclaims 1.30 as markets tilt further into rate cut hopes
GBP/USD inched further into fresh highs, testing chart territory north of the 1.3000 handle on Wednesday. Broad-market hopes of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September kept the Greenback underbid and gave the Pound Sterling (GBP) a leg up in the mid-week market session. Recent Fedspeak has been interpreted as firmly dovish, with market participants seeing the writing on the wall they wish to as Fed officials give a head nod to recent progress on inflation measures. Cable traders will also want to keep an eye out for any knock-on volatility from the European Central Bank's (ECB) Thursday rate call.
Rate markets have fully priced in at least a quarter-point rate trim when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathers for a rate call on September 18, and July’s month-end meeting is still expected to keep rates flat. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, 98% odds of a September rate cut are fully priced in, with rate traders seeing three cuts in 2024 compared to the Fed’s own modest projections of one or two. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.3000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD treads water at around 1.3000 early Thursday, holding its retreat from 2024 highs of 1.3045. Broad US Dollar resurgence and a risk-off mood weigh on the pair, as traders await the UK employment data for fresh trading impulse.
EUR/USD trades with bearish bias below 1.0950 ahead of ECB rate decision
The EUR/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 1.0935, snapping a two-day winning streak during the early European session on Thursday. The Greenback edges higher as traders turn cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day.
Gold keeps sight on $2,500 amid trade woes, Fed rate-cut bets
Gold price has found fresh demand above $2,450 in early trading on Thursday, looking to regain upside momentum, following a brief correction from a new record high of $2,484 set on Wednesday.
Worldcoin price sets for a rally following the breakout of the descending trendline
Worldcoin price faces a descending trendline on Thursday; a breakout signals a bullish move. On-chain data shows that WLD's daily active addresses are increasing, signaling greater blockchain usage.
ECB preview: Incoming data since June unlikely to shift the policy view
Since the last ECB meeting five weeks ago in June, only a limited amount of new economic data has become available, and this data is unlikely to have significantly changed the ECB's perspective on the economy and consequently its policy stance.