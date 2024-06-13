Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drifts lower amid the hawkish Fed-inspired USD buying interest

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2800, downside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and retreats further from over a three-month top, around the 1.2860 region touched the previous day, in reaction to softer US consumer inflation figures. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning streak and currently trade around the 1.2785 area, down 0.10% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) builds on the overnight bounce from the weekly low in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish surprise, indicating that fewer rate cuts were needed this year. Moreover, flash figures published on Wednesday showed that the UK economic growth stalled in April after the muted rebound from last year’s recession. This, in turn, is seen undermining the British Pound (GBP) and contributing to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD trades with mild losses below 1.2800, Fed holds rate steady
The GBP/USD pair loses some ground near 1.2795 after retracing from three-month highs of 1.2860 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The negative surprise of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report in May weighs on the Greenback, but the hawkish hold by the Federal Reserve (Fed) modestly caps the USD’s downside.
Inflation in the United States held flat in May, dragging the US Dollar (USD) lower. The CPI inflation figure eased to 3.3% on a yearly basis in May from 3.4% in April, below the market consensus of 3.4%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 3.4%, compared to a 3.6% rise in April and the estimation of 3.5%. On a monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged, while the core CPI increased 0.2% in May. Read more...
GBP/USD clears some gains after Fed's decision and dot plot revision
On Wednesday, the GBP/USD cleared some of its gains following the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to hold rates steady at 5.25%-5.50% and stands at 1.2830. What strengthened the USD is that the dot plot suggested that the members are seeing two instead of three rate cuts in 2024.
Regarding economic protections, the bank revised its Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) forecasts to 2.4% YoY from 2.6% YoY, while growth protections remain unchanged. The interest protections, via the so-called dot plot, showed an upward revision of the interest rates by the end of 2024 now at 5.1%, up from 4.6%, and for the 2025 at 4.1%, up from 3.9%. The projection for 2026 stood at 3.1%, and the longer-run rate has been revised to 2.8% from 2.6%. Read more...
AUD/USD pops and drops after Australian jobs data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and trades near 0.6650 in Thursday's Asian trading, having briefly popped to near 0.6670 following the Australian employment data release. The focus now shifts to US PPI inflation data, as traders digest the Fed outcome.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen loses ground as US Dollar advances due to hawkish Fed
The Japanese Yen retraces its recent gains on Thursday as the US Dollar advances following a hawkish hold from the US Federal Reserve, boosting the USD/JPY pair. The Japanese Yen may see limited downside as caution prevails ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy decision on Friday.
Gold price extends overnight pullback from 50-day SMA amid reduced Fed rate cut bets
Gold price attracts fresh sellers on Thursday and snaps a three-day winning streak. The Fed’s outlook of fewer rate cuts this year is seen weighing on the commodity. Traders now look to the US PPI and Initial Jobless Claims for short-term impetus.
GMT price poised for a 10% rally as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
GMT price surged beyond the confines of its downward channel pattern, buoyed by a bullish divergence indicated by both the Relative Strength Index and the Awesome Oscillator, potentially paving the way for an upward rally.
Fed review: We still see cuts starting in September
The FOMC’s June meeting provided markets with very few new forward-looking signals. Inflation and policy rate expectations were revised modestly higher for this year, but Powell noted that the change was largely a backward-looking reaction to the ‘pause in progress’ seen in Q1 inflation data.