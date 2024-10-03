Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD comes under intense selling pressure

GBP/USD hammered down to over two-week low, below mid-1.3100s on Bailey's dovish remarks

The GBP/USD pair continues losing ground for the third straight day – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and plummets to over a two-week low during the first half of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade below mid-1.3100s, down nearly 1.0% for the day, and seem vulnerable to decline further in the wake of Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remarks.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper published this Thursday, Bailey said that there was a chance that the BoE could become a bit more aggressive in cutting rates if there's further good news on inflation. The markets were quick to react and are now pricing in a 90% chance of a 25 basis points interest cut at the next BoE meeting in November. This, in turn, weighs heavily on the British Pound (GBP), which, along with sustained US Dollar (USD) buying, contributes to the GBP/USD pair's steep intraday fall.

GBP/USD drops to near 1.3200 due to risk-off mood amid rising tensions in the Middle East

GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the third consecutive day, trading around 1.3200 during the Asian session on Thursday. The risk-sensitive GBP/USD pair receives downward pressure due to the safe-haven flows amid escalating Middle-East tensions.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) reported that Israel's security cabinet has decided to issue a strong response to the recent Iranian attack. On Tuesday night, Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles and drone strikes on Israel.

GBP/USD softens below 1.3300 amid renewed US Dollar demand

The GBP/USD pair extends its downside to around 1.3265 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The renewed demand for the US dollar (USD) amid the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East provides some support to the major pair. The US September ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and the final S&P Global Services PMI will be in the spotlight on Thursday.

Iran fired more than 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday, its biggest-ever direct attack on the country. Israel and the United States vowed retribution for the attack. A sign that conflict in the region is intensifying and the fear of wider war boosts the safe-haven flows, benefiting the Greenback against the Pound Sterling (GBP).