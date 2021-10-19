Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase

Technical analysis: GBP/USD nears 1.38 mark, bullish bearing intact
GBPUSD is pushing up against the upper Bollinger band, which is converging with the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3801, trying to extend further the hike from the 9-month low of 1.3411. The 200-day SMA is endorsing a neutral tone, while the bearish demeanour in the 50- and 100-day SMAs seems to be easing.
The short-term oscillators are reflecting an increase in positive momentum in the pair. The MACD has advanced above its red trigger line and is currently flirting with the zero line, while the RSI is making headways in the bullish territory. The stochastic oscillator has resumed a positive charge with the %K line pushing into the overbought zone, which is promoting bullish price action in the pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase
The GBP/USD pair closed the fourth straight trading day in the positive territory on Monday and has managed to preserve its bullish momentum during the European trading hours on Tuesday.
As investors remain focused on the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook in the absence of Brexit-related developments, the British pound continues to outperform its rivals. At the time of press, GBP/USD was trading at its highest level in a month a tad below 1.3800. Read more...
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800, hits fresh monthly high above 1.3830
The GBP/USD pair continued to push higher during the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month at 1.3832. As of writing, the pair was up 0.75% at 1.3828. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback on Tuesday seems to be fueling the pair's rally. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the dollar to find demand. The US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.42% on the day at 93.55.
Later in the session, September Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the economic docket. In the meantime, the US stock index futures are up between 0.35% and 0.45%, suggesting that risk flows are likely to continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1.3727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3621
|Daily SMA50
|1.3716
|Daily SMA100
|1.3815
|Daily SMA200
|1.3847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3709
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1650 after mixed US data
Fueled by the broad dollar weakness, EUR/USD advanced to its highest level in nearly three weeks at 1.1670 during the European trading hours on Tuesday but retreated modestly following the mixed US data. Investors await Fed officials' speeches.
GBP/USD extends rally beyond 1.3800 on USD selloff
GBP/USD extended its rally in the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month above 1.3800. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the BoE rate hike expectations ahead of UK CPI data fuel the pair's upside.
XAU/USD consolidates gains near $1,780 as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around $1,780 after advancing to a daily high of $1,785 in the early American session. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be capping gold's upside.
Stellar's XLM won't face the same legal issues in the US as Ripple did
Ripple and XRP are still battling with the SEC nearly a year after the lawsuit was first filed. Due to the inherent similarities between the target space of XRP and XLM, some speculate that the regulators might target Stellar next.
Netflix (NFLX): Will Q3 earnings after the close be enough?
Netflix (NFLX) shares continued to perform strongly on Monday with results just around the corner. The stock has been very strong for some time, setting new all-time highs on the back of the global success of Squid Game.