GBPUSD is pushing up against the upper Bollinger band, which is converging with the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3801, trying to extend further the hike from the 9-month low of 1.3411. The 200-day SMA is endorsing a neutral tone, while the bearish demeanour in the 50- and 100-day SMAs seems to be easing.
The short-term oscillators are reflecting an increase in positive momentum in the pair. The MACD has advanced above its red trigger line and is currently flirting with the zero line, while the RSI is making headways in the bullish territory. The stochastic oscillator has resumed a positive charge with the %K line pushing into the overbought zone, which is promoting bullish price action in the pair.
If the price maintains the current trajectory, prompt resistance could arise from the area between the 100- and 200-day SMAs at 1.3801 and 1.3849 respectively. Conquering this tough upside constraint, the nearby high of 1.3912 may try to halt the ascent from testing the highs around the 1.4000 border. Should the pair successfully overcome the 1.4000 obstacle, the bulls could then turn their focus to the resistance zone of 1.4072-1.4132.
Alternatively, if the 100-day SMA caps additional gains, sellers may encounter initial downside friction among the 50-day SMA at 1.3710 and the 1.3673 barrier. Diving lower, the price could hit the mid-Bollinger band at 1.3627 before meeting the support band of 1.3543-1.3582, where the early October lows reside. If selling interest persists, a deeper decline may turn its attention to the lower Bollinger band at 1.3444 and the adjacent 9-month trough of 1.3411.
Summarizing, GBPUSD is exhibiting a strong bullish tone above the 1.3700 handle. A thrust past the 1.3912 high could bolster upside impetus, while a price retreat below the 1.3543 low may provide negative forces with fuel.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.