Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are not ready to challenge 1.4000

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.3970-80 key hurdle
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3955, intraday high of 1.3958, while flashing 0.10% daily gains during early Friday. In doing so, the cable remains inside a one-week-old ascending trend channel while keeping the bounce off 200-SMA portrayed on April 22 amid upbeat RSI conditions.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls are not ready to challenge 1.4000
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3976, its highest for the week, but trimmed intraday gains and finished the day unchanged around 1.3940, as the dollar recovered ground during US trading hours. The pound benefited from Asian and European equities’ advances backing demand for high-yielding assets.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds near 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.
GBP/USD strays mildly bid inside a bullish chart formation. Upper line of the short-term rising channel, two-week-old horizontal area guard short-term upside. Confluence of 200-SMA, ascending trend line from April 12 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers. Strong RSI, ability to stay past key SMA keep buyers hopeful.
Dogecoin price primed for a sharp move, but DOGE direction is unclear
Dogecoin price responded emphatically yesterday to three consecutive inside days by locking in an 18% gain after being up over 30% at one point. DOGE activist versus skeptic dynamic awards speculators with rough boundaries.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.