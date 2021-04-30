GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.3970-80 key hurdle

- GBP/USD strays mildly bid inside a bullish chart formation.
- Upper line of the short-term rising channel, two-week-old horizontal area guard short-term upside.
- Confluence of 200-SMA, ascending trend line from April 12 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers.
- Strong RSI, ability to stay past key SMA keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.3955, intraday high of 1.3958, while flashing 0.10% daily gains during early Friday. In doing so, the cable remains inside a one-week-old ascending trend channel while keeping the bounce off 200-SMA portrayed on April 22 amid upbeat RSI conditions.
However, a confluence of the stated channel’s resistance and horizontal line comprising levels marked since April 19, around 1.3975-80, becomes the key for GBP/USD buyers.
Also likely to challenge the quote’s upside is the 1.4010-20 area comprising highs marked in March and so far in April.
Alternatively, pullback moves may target 1.3930 but shouldn’t be considered challenging the bullish trend until breaking the channel’s support line, around 1.3890.
It should be noted that a convergence of 200-SMA and short-term rising support line near 1.3830 will be a strong level to watch past-1.3890.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3954
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3932
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
