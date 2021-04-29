GBP/USD Current price: 1.3947
- Tensions between the UK and the EU spurred concerns among GBP traders.
- Risk-related sentiment led the way throughout the FX board.
- GBP/USD eased from intraday highs, could extend its decline once below 1.3930.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3976, its highest for the week, but trimmed intraday gains and finished the day unchanged around 1.3940, as the dollar recovered ground during US trading hours. The pound benefited from Asian and European equities’ advances backing demand for high-yielding assets.
However, and after the EU Parliament ratified the Brexit trade deal, the market turned its eyes on the persistent tensions between the two economies. France complains about new fishing restrictions and menaced with reprisals, while UK shellfish and meat exports are struggling to send their goods to the EU, which turned its eyes elsewhere for such products. The UK did not publish relevant data, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce on Friday, as the kingdom will only publish April Nationwide Housing Prices on Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair could extend its decline on a break below 1.3930, a Fibonacci level and the immediate support. The 4-hour chart, however, indicates that selling interest is limited. The pair keeps developing above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish strength. Technical indicators have eased within positive levels, with the Momentum still heading south but the RSI consolidating at around 55.
Support levels: 1.3930 1.3880 1.3835
Resistance levels: 1.3985 1.4020 1.4060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.21 on fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21, shedding its Fed-fueled gains. US GDP rose by 6.4% annualized in Q1 and components point to even stronger growth down the road.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD could extend slide with a daily close below $1,765
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday and dropped to its lowest level in two weeks at $1,756. Although the pair managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it was last seen losing 0.75% on the day at $1,768.
BTC loses dominance as altcoins gain traction
The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.