The Pound Sterling (GBP) climbs to near 1.2600 against the US Dollar in Wednesday’s early American session on multiple tailwinds. A sharp decline in the US Dollar after the release of the downbeat United States ISM Services PMI and the upbeat United Kingdom (UK) Manufacturing PMI has improved the appeal of the GBP/USD pair. The US ISM reported that the Services PMI remained significantly lower at 51.4 from the consensus of 52.7 and the former reading of 52.6. The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrected to 104.40 after poor Services PMI data.

Earlier, the US ADP report for March indicated robust demand for labor by private employers. The US ADP showed that private employers hired 184K workers, higher than expectations of 148K and February's reading of 155K, which were upwardly revised from 140K.

The UK Manufacturing PMI surprisingly returned to growth in March after contracting for 20 months, driven by upbeat domestic demand for consumer goods. S&P Global/CIPS reported that business optimism rose to its highest level since April 2023, with 58% of manufacturers expecting their level of production to increase over the coming 12 months. The agency added: “Improved sentiment reflected signs of stronger demand, new product launches, a better trading environment, export opportunities and hopes the cost and supply situations would move closer to normal conditions.”

This week, the GBP/USD pair will be influenced by the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data and market expectations about when the Bank of England (BoE) will start reducing interest rates. Currently, investors’ expectations for rate cuts have been brought forward to the June policy meeting from prior anticipation for August after UK inflation softened more than expected in February.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling rises while US Dollar corrects further

The Pound Sterling jumps to 1.2600 on improved market sentiment. Weak US data improved demand for risk-sensitive assets. The S&P 500 posts significant gains in the first hour after a subdued opening.

On Tuesday, the upbeat S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for March supported a rebound for the Pound Sterling. The agency reported that the Manufacturing PMI returned to expansion after contracting for 20 straight months. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3, above the 50.0 threshold, beating expectations and the prior reading of 49.9.

Apart from the strong recovery in the Manufacturing PMI, British house prices rose 1.6% in March, the highest pace since December 2022. The activity in the housing sector has picked up despite the Bank of England maintaining interest rates at higher levels.

A strong recovery in the manufacturing and real estate sectors suggests that the recession in the second half of 2023 was likely shallow and that the economy has returned to growth. In such a case, the BoE could achieve a so-called “soft landing” – a situation when an economy gets inflation under control without triggering a recession.

Going forward, investors will focus on the S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI final data for March, which will be published on Thursday. The Services PMI is forecasted to have remained unchanged from its preliminary reading of 53.4.

But before that, the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, expected at 16:10 GMT, will be keenly watched. Powell could provide more cues about when the central bank will start reducing interest rates. Currently, investors expect that the Fed will start reducing borrowing costs from the June meeting.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling extends recovery to 1.2600

The Pound Sterling rebounds to 1.2600 f while testing the breakout of last week’s consolidation formed in a range between 1.2575 and 1.2668. The Cable aims to sustain above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2570.

On a broader time frame, the horizontal support from December 8 low at 1.2500 would provide further cushion to the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the upside is expected to remain limited near an eight-month high of around 1.2900.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) dips below 40.00. If it sustains below this level, bearish momentum will trigger.