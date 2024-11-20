Pound Sterling strengthens as UK inflation accelerates faster than expected

- The Pound Sterling rises sharply after the UK inflation data for October came in hotter than expected.
- Hot UK inflation data could diminish the odds of the BoE delivering another interest-rate cut in December.
- Several Bank of England policymakers have warned about price pressures remaining persistent.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains sharply against the majority of its peers on Wednesday as data from the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation accelerated more than expected in October. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that the annual headline inflation quickened to 2.3% YoY, higher than estimates of 2.2% and the September reading of 1.7%.
Compared with the previous month, headline inflation rose sharply by 0.6%, higher than expectations of 0.5%, and after remaining flat in September.
The core CPI – which excludes volatile items such as food, energy, oil, and tobacco – grew by 3.3%, higher than the former reading of 3.2%. Economists had expected core inflation to fall to 3.1%.
Services inflation, a closely watched indicator by Bank of England (BoE) officials, accelerated to 5% from the prior release of 4.9%. Signs of further acceleration in price pressures could force traders to pare bets supporting interest rate cuts in the BoE December policy meeting.
On Tuesday, traders priced a roughly 80% chance that the BoE will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in the December meeting, according to Reuters.
Several Bank of England (BoE) policymakers – including Governor Andrew Bailey – also warned about price pressures remaining persistent in the monetary policy hearings before the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) on Tuesday. "Services inflation is still above a level that's compatible with on-target inflation," Andrew Bailey said. BoE external member Catherine Mann, an outspoken hawk, said: "Financial markets' inflation expectations suggest the BoE will not get to sustainable 2% inflation in the forecast horizon."
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.52%
|0.19%
|0.70%
|0.21%
|0.57%
|0.66%
|0.29%
|EUR
|-0.52%
|-0.32%
|0.15%
|-0.31%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|0.32%
|0.45%
|0.01%
|0.37%
|0.45%
|0.11%
|JPY
|-0.70%
|-0.15%
|-0.45%
|-0.47%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|0.31%
|-0.01%
|0.47%
|0.37%
|0.45%
|0.09%
|AUD
|-0.57%
|-0.05%
|-0.37%
|0.10%
|-0.37%
|0.09%
|-0.27%
|NZD
|-0.66%
|-0.13%
|-0.45%
|0.03%
|-0.45%
|-0.09%
|-0.36%
|CHF
|-0.29%
|0.22%
|-0.11%
|0.38%
|-0.09%
|0.27%
|0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar
- The Pound Sterling performs strongly against its major peers but gives up its intraday gains after climbing to near 1.2700 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair surrenders gains as the US Dollar bounces back sharply, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), jumping around 106.70 on expectations of lower interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025.
- Given the fact that President-elected Donald Trump’s victory in both United States (US) will allow him to execute his economic agenda smoothly, market participants expect the Fed to follow a more gradual policy-easing cycle. US inflation and economic growth are expected to revamp when Trump takes office as policies such as higher import tariffs and lower taxes are expected to boost demand for domestic products and employment.
- Fed officials have refrained from providing projections about the likely impact of Trump’s policies on the economy. Also, they are confident about inflation remaining on a sustainable track towards the bank’s target of 2%.
- For the December meeting, the probability for the Fed to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50% has diminished to 59% from more than 82% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Market expectations for Fed interest rate cuts diminished after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last Thursday that the economy "is not sending signals that US central bank needs to be in a hurry to lower interest rates.”
- Going forward, investors will focus on the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, which will be published on Friday. The agency is expected to show that overall private sector activity expanded in the US but remained steady in the UK.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling retraces to near 1.2700
The Pound Sterling retreats after facing selling pressure above the round-level resistance of 1.2700 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair declines as the overall outlook is bearish, given that the asset stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which hovers around 1.2850.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds after turning oversold below 30.00. However, the overall momentum is likely to remain bearish until it breaks above 40.00 decisively.
The Cable could decline to near the psychological support of 1.2500 if it breaks below the six-month low of 1.2600. On the upside, the 200-day EMA will act as key resistance.
Economic Indicator
Core Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The United Kingdom (UK) Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core CPI excludes the volatile components of food, energy, alcohol and tobacco. The Core CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Wed Nov 20, 2024 07:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.3%
Consensus: 3.1%
Previous: 3.2%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.