- The Pound Sterling jumps to 1.2600 amid uncertainty over BoE rate cuts and a soft US Dollar.
- Steady UK wage growth deepens fears of persistent inflationary pressures.
- The US Dollar is on the back foot ahead of crucial US inflation data for April.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh weekly high at the round-level resistance of 1.2600 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair holds strength as the US Dollar is on the back foot ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, dips below the crucial support of 105.00.
Economists expect that monthly headline inflation grew at a steady 0.4%. The core CPI, which strips off volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have risen at a slower pace of 0.3% in April, from March’s reading of 0.4%. Annual headline CPI is forecasted to have softened to 3.4% from 3.5% in March. In the same period, core inflation is anticipated to have decelerated to 3.6% from the prior reading of 3.8%.
The inflation data will significantly influence speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cuts. Currently, financial markets expect that the Fed will choose the September meeting as the point to start lowering interest rates. Along with the inflation reading, investors will also focus on the monthly Retail Sales for April, an indicator of household spending which can also give clues about the inflation outlook. The Retail Sales data is estimated to have grown at a slower rate of 0.4% from a 0.7% increase in March.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling strengthens on multiple tailwinds
- The Pound Sterling extends its winning spell for the third trading session on Wednesday. The Cable capitalizes on the soft US Dollar and uncertainty over when the Bank of England (BoE) will opt for interest-rate cuts. Currently, investors anticipate that the central bank will start to do so from the June meeting.
- The United Kingdom Employment report for the three months ending March, which was released on Tuesday, indicated that job market conditions deteriorated for the third time in a row. Due to rising joblessness, the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% as expected. Historically, easing labor market conditions boost expectations for the central bank to adopt a dovish stance on interest rates. However, the impact of this loosened labor market was offset by steady wage growth.
- BoE policymakers remain concerned over high service inflation as it could stall progress in the disinflation process. Services inflation is majorly driven by wage growth, which appears to be significantly stronger than what is required for inflation to return to the desired rate of 2%.
- After the labor market data, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill commented: "Rates of pay growth remain quite well above what would be consistent for meeting the 2% inflation target sustainably." Pill emphasized the need to maintain a restrictive stance on monetary policy that continues to build downside pressure on domestic inflation. About rate cuts, Pill said that it is reasonable to believe that over the summer, “we will see enough confidence to consider lowering interest rates.”
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling tests 1.2600
The Pound Sterling extends its upside to the crucial resistance of 1.2600. The GBP/USD pair climbs above the major resistance plotted from December 8 low of 1.2500. The near-term outlook of the Cable has improved as it seems well-established above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2540. The asset has retraced 50% losses recorded from a 10-month high at around 1.2900.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) gradually approaches the 60.00 barrier. A decisive break above this level will trigger bullish momentum.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
