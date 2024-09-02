- The British Pound is still in snooze mode on Monday.
- UK Manufacturing PMI comes in line with expectations at 52.5 in August.
- The US Dollar Index opens up steadily, with US markets closed for public holidays.
The British Pound (GBP) holds on to marginal gains during the European trading session on Monday, with US markets closed in observance of Labor Day. This means very slim volumes, even thinner than on a typical Monday. However, the UK market already had to digest the S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector this morning, which fell in line as expected at 52.5.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) – which gauges the value of the US Dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies – is still recovering from a chunky selloff over a week ago. Last week, though, the Greenback recovered on some strong US economic data, which might limit the initial rate cut from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to only 25 basis points in September. With more PMI data set to come out this week and the US Jobs reports on Friday, it will all depend on this week’s data to confirm the interest rate cut size next week.
Daily digest market movers: PMI not moving needle for BoE
- S&P Global released its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August, coming at 52.5, the same pace as the previous month.
- US markets are closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday.
- The CME Fedwatch Tool shows a 69.0% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed in September against a 31.0% chance for a 50 bps cut. Another 25 bps cut (if September is a 25 bps cut) is expected in November by 48.9%, while there is a 42.0% chance that rates will be 75 bps (25 bps + 50 bps) below the current levels and a 9.1% probability of rates being 100 (25 bps + 75 bps) basis points lower.
- Regarding the Bank of England (BoE), markets are pricing in no rate cut for the September 19 meeting, while the November 7 decision has an 87.2% near certainty of seeing the BoE cut rates by 25 basis points.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate trades at 3.90% and will not move on Monday due to the US bank holidays.
- The UK 10-year Gilt Benchmark trades at 4.06% and popped higher on Monday after closing at 4.01% on Friday.
- European equities are eking out more losses, losing over 1% on the day. The UK’s FTSE 100 is less negative and flirts with less than 0.5% of losses.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Some easing ahead?
The British Pound trades phenomenally high, at levels not seen since July 2023 against the US Dollar. The recent retracement last week is more than welcome, and now traders who want to go long GBP/USD will need to identify support levels on where it makes sense to get in for a retest of at least the year-to-date high, near 1.3237, or 1.33 for a fresh high.
On the downside, the moving averages are too far for now to offer any kind of support. It is better to look at a bounce off the upper band of the trend channel that was well respected during the past six months, at around 1.3120. In case that level does not hold, 1.3044 looks to be a nice nearby platform that worked as a resistance in August. Should more downfall occur, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2869 falls nicely in line with a pivotal level since June 2023 at 1.2849, just 20 pips away from each other as a strong support area.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
