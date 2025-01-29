Pound Sterling gains as UK Reeves prioritizes growth and liberalization

The Pound Sterling rises as UK Rachel Reeves presents a strong economic agenda.

Investors focus on the Fed’s monetary policy meeting in which the central bank will interest rates steady.

The White House reported that US President Trump was still considering tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 1.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains against its major peers, except safe-haven currencies such as US Dollar and Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday as United Kingdom (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves reiterated Prime Minister Keir Starmer's positive outlook on the economy, saying that the economy is on the brisk of a “turnaround” in a speech in Oxfordshire. Reeves vowed to remove "stifling and unpredictable" regulations to boost productivity.

On trade relations with the US, Reeves said that she looks forward to working with the new Treasury secretary "to deepen their economic relationship". Reeves added, "PM Keir Starmer discussed the importance of growth with US President Donald Trump last weekend."

On Tuesday, Keir Starmer also said in an interview with Bloomberg that we've already got a “huge amount of trade” between our two countries, and the base is there for even “better trading relations”.

On the monetary policy front, traders are confident that the Bank of England (BoE) will reduce interest rates by 25 bps to 4.5% in its first policy meeting of the year on February 6. Traders have priced in a 25 bps interest rate reduction as the UK inflation grew at a slower-than-projected pace and Retail Sales surprisingly declined in December. Also, the labor demand has slowed due to Rachel Reeves’ decision to hike employers’ contributions to National Insurance (NI).

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling underperforms USD ahead of Fed’s policy decision

The Pound Sterling falls to near 1.2400 against the US Dollar (USD) in Wednesday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair drops as the US Dollar recovers ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision, which will be announced at 19:00 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back to near 108.00.

Traders are confident that the Fed will announce a pause in the current policy easing spell and keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. In the last three policy meetings, the Fed has reduced its key borrowing rates by 100 basis points (bps).

Therefore, the Fed’s guidance on how long it will keep borrowing costs at their current levels will significantly influence the US Dollar. Apart from that, investors will also pay attention to the Fed’s views on United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariffs plans and their impact on the monetary policy outlook and inflation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Tuesday that 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1 are “still on the books”. Leavitt added that the President is “very much still considering 10% tariffs on China” from Saturday.

This week, Trump also said that he planned to impose tariffs on the import of pharmaceuticals, advanced chips, and steel in an attempt to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling remains on tenterhooks around 1.2400

The Pound Sterling struggles to regain ground on Wednesday after correcting to near 1.2400 against the US Dollar the previous day. The near-term outlook of the GBP/USD pair remains firm as it holds the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2400. However, the 50-day EMA near 1.2510 continues to be a major barrier for the Sterling bulls.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves higher above 50.00 from the 20.00-40.00 range, suggesting that the bearish momentum has ended, at least for now.

Looking down, the January 13 low of 1.2100 and the October 2023 low of 1.2050 will act as key support zones for the pair. On the upside, the December 30 high of 1.2607 will act as key resistance.