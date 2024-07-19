- The Pound Sterling further corrects against the US Dollar after the release of weaker-than-expected UK Retail Sales data for June.
- Doubts over the BoE to begin reducing interest rates in August remain afloat.
- The uncertainty over the US Presidential elections improves the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its correction against the majority of its peers in Friday’s London session. The British currency slides further as the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported weaker-than-expected Retail Sales data for June.
The report showed that monthly Retail Sales contracted at a faster pace of 1.2%. Economists estimated a decline of 0.4% against 2.9% growth in May. Annually, receipts at retail stores dipped by 0.2%, which were expected to have grown at a similar pace. Every retailer saw a sharp decline in sales receipts except those who offers automotive fuel.
Retail Sales data is a key measure of consumer spending, and a sharp decline in the same suggests that households struggle to bear the burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). However, individuals may not find any relief from higher interest obligations amid uncertainty over BoE rate cuts in August.
BoE officials hesitate to favor a move towards policy normalization due to the sticky US core Consumer Price Index (CPI) amid stubborn inflation in the service sector.
Meanwhile, the expected deceleration in Average Earnings data for the three months ending in May, a key measure of wage growth that prompts service inflation, fails to lift expectations for BoE rate cuts in August as the current pace is still higher than what it is needed to be consistent for taming price pressures.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling drops while US Dollar bounces back
- The Pound Sterling weakens to near 1.2930 against the US Dollar (USD) as the latter rebounds strongly after printing a fresh almost four-month low. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back from 103.65 and extends recovery to nearly 104.30.
- The safe-haven appeal for the US Dollar improves amid growing speculation that United States (US) President Joe Biden could drop his re-election bid. This has prompted upside risks to political uncertainty.
- However, the recovery move in the US Dollar is less likely to last long as traders see the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates in September as a done deal. Investors expect the Fed to cut borrowing costs twice this year instead of once, as signaled by policymakers in the latest dot plot.
- In Friday’s session, New York Fed Bank President John Williams and Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic are lined up for speeches. Investors will focus on cues about when the Fed will start cutting interest rates.
- Meanwhile, Fed officials' confidence that inflation has returned to the path of 2% has improved due to slower-than-expected growth in the US inflation and easing labor market conditions. Recent CPI readings from June showed that annual headline and core inflation decelerated faster than expected, and monthly headline inflation declined for the first time in more than four years.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling falls to near 1.2930
The Pound Sterling corrects sharply to near 1.2930 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair weakens as the upside stalls after printing a fresh annual high at 1.3044 on Wednesday. The Cable has formed a Bearish Belt Hold candlestick pattern on a daily timeframe, a move that generally comes after a sharp rally. However, this alone is incapable of confirming a bearish reversal.
The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2850 suggests that the uptrend is intact. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) declines after turning slightly overbought and is expected to find a cushion near 60.00.
On the upside, a two-year high near 1.3140 will be a key resistance zone for the Cable. On the other hand, the March 8 high near 1.2900 will be a key support for the Pound Sterling bulls.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
