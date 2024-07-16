- The Pound Sterling ranges near 1.3000 against the US Dollar, focusing on US/UK data.
- Fed’s Powell admitted that recent inflation readings have added some confidence in disinflation towards 2%.
- BoE’s Dhingra supported lowering interest rates sooner.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns sideways slightly below the psychological resistance of 1.3000 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair struggles to extend its upside as the US Dollar gains ground after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Economic Club of Washington on Monday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, manages to hold the key support at around 104.00.
Powell acknowledged that recent inflation data has added confidence that inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%. However, he mentioned that policymakers need to gain more confidence before considering interest rate cuts.
Separately, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said, “confidence is growing” that inflation is heading towards the 2% target. Daly refrained from providing a timeframe for rate cuts. She further said that the central bank should hold rates so that they manage to maintain downside pressure on inflation but not too long that they become a challenge to job growth.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US Retail Sales data, which is expected to show that sales at retail stores remained unchanged in June after a meager growth of 0.1% in May.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling remains firm ahead of UK data-packed week
- The Pound Sterling remains broadly bullish against its major peers on Tuesday, with the focus on the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June and the employment data for the three months ending May, which will be published on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
- Investors will pay close attention to the inflation readings as they will suggest whether the Bank of England (BoE) will start reducing interest rates from the August meeting, as expected by financial markets. Economists expect the annual headline and core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to have grown steadily by 2% and 3.5%, respectively. The monthly headline inflation is estimated to have risen at a slower pace of 0.1% from the former reading of 0.3%.
- Apart from the standard inflation components, investors will keenly focus on the status of price pressures in the service sector, a major factor that has been restricting BoE policymakers from advocating early rate cuts.
- On Monday, BoE’s external member of the Monetary Policy Committee Swati Dhingra cited concerns over squeezing consumer spending due to the maintenance of a restrictive interest rate framework. She favored cutting borrowing rates with the belief that inflation is unlikely to rise sharply again.
- Meanwhile, the three-month-ending in May ILO Unemployment Rate is estimated to remain steady at 4.4%. In the same period, other key components on which market participants will keenly focus are Average Earnings, Excluding and Including bonuses, a key measure of wage growth that fuels service inflation. The wage growth measure, Excluding and Including bonuses, is estimated to decelerate to 5.7%.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling hovers near 1.3000
The Pound Sterling trades back and forth after rising to near the psychological figure of 1.3000. The GBP/USD pair clings to gains amid uncertainty over the US Dollar’s outlook. The Cable's near-term appeal has strengthened after a breakout above the March 8 high near 1.2900. The pair is expected to extend its upside towards the two-year high near 1.3140.
All short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher, suggesting a strong bullish trend.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps to nearly 70.00 for the first time in more than a year, indicating a strong momentum towards the upside.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
