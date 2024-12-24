The Pound Sterling tmoves higher in a light trading volume session amid holidays in global markets on account of Christmas Day.

Fed policymakers see the fund rates heading to 3.9% by the end of 2025.

Trades have fully priced in two interest rate cuts by the BoE next year.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances against its major peers on Tuesday. The British currency gains as investors largely ignore a mild increase in Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish bets for the next year. Traders see a 53-basis points (bps) interest rate reduction in 2025, slightly up from 46 bps after the BoE policy announcement on Thursday.

BoE dovish bets accelerated after three out of nine Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members proposed reducing interest rates by 25 bps, more than the one projected by market participants. Investors considered the 6-3 vote split as a dovish buildup for the next year, which weighed heavily on the Pound Sterling.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from committing a pre-defined rate cut path after leaving rates unchanged in December. “Due to heightened uncertainty in the economy, we can't commit to when or by how much we will cut rates in 2025,” he said.

Contrary to market expectations, analysts at Deutsche Bank expect the BoE to announce four interest-rate cuts next year, one coming in the first half and the rest in the second half.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% -0.24% 0.06% 0.02% 0.22% 0.09% 0.18% EUR -0.06% -0.30% -0.02% -0.04% 0.16% 0.03% 0.12% GBP 0.24% 0.30% 0.30% 0.26% 0.46% 0.31% 0.42% JPY -0.06% 0.02% -0.30% -0.04% 0.19% 0.03% 0.16% CAD -0.02% 0.04% -0.26% 0.04% 0.19% 0.07% 0.16% AUD -0.22% -0.16% -0.46% -0.19% -0.19% -0.13% -0.03% NZD -0.09% -0.03% -0.31% -0.03% -0.07% 0.13% 0.09% CHF -0.18% -0.12% -0.42% -0.16% -0.16% 0.03% -0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar

The Pound Sterling gains to near 1.2570 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s North American session. The GBP/USD pair broadly consolidates as trading volume is low amid a holiday-shortened week due to Christmas Eve and Boxing Day on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, also trades sideways around 108.15.

More broadly, the Greenback remains on the front foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will follow a more gradual interest rate cut approach for the next year. Fed policymakers see the central bank delivering fewer interest rate cuts than previously expected amid a slowdown in the disinflation process and uncertainty over the impact on the economy of incoming immigration, trade, and tax policies by President-elect Donald Trump.

The recent Fed dot plot showed that officials see the federal funds rate heading to 3.9% by the end of 2025, suggesting that there will be more than one interest rate cut next year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged in the current range between 4.25% and 4.50% for January's policy meeting.

Looking at the US economic calendar for the rest of the week, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 20, to be released on Thursday, is the only major economic indicator that could impact the US Dollar. The number of individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time is estimated to come in at 218K, slightly lower than the former release of 220K.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling remains vulnerable on death cross formation

The Pound Sterling remains vulnerable against the US Dollar as it has decisively fallen below the upward-sloping trendline around 1.2600, which is plotted from the October 2023 low of 1.2035.

A death cross, represented by the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 1.2790, also suggests a strong bearish trend in the long run.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 40.00. A fresh downside momentum could trigger if the oscillator sustains below that level.

Looking down, the pair is expected to find a cushion near the April 22 low around 1.2300. On the upside, the December 17 high at 1.2730 will act as key resistance.