Pompeo sees progress towards ceasefire in Libya at Berlin summit - Reuters

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that progress had been made at a peace summit in Germany towards reaching a full-fledged ceasefire in Libya's war.

Reuters also reports that he told reporters he hoped Libyan oil facilities, blocked by factions loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar, will reopen as a result of the summit.

The news should help to keep a lid on the price of il that may have otherwise opened heavily bid later today.