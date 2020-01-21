Pompeo says more US action coming to support Venezuelan opposition leader - Reuters

Reuters news reports that there will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota, that he “ would fully expect there will be further action that the United States would take to continue to support President Guaido and the Venezuelan people.”

“We do not talk about particular sanctions but everyone can fully expect that the United States is not done,” Pompeo added, without specifying what action Washington will take.

Pompeo declined to address whether the United States is prepared to sanction Russia over its backing of Maduro. Guaido will next travel to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

Markets implications

There is nothing immediate here, although the fragility of the situation opens up risk for the oil markets that are already in the hands of geopolitics in Libya, Iran and Iraq a the start of this year.