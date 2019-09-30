PM Johnson is asking the EU to rule out a further extension to article 50 - The Times

- Boris Johnson is asking the EU to rule out a further extension to article 50 as part of a new Brexit deal.
- The lord chief justice and two other judges are expected to hear any judicial review against Boris Johnson.
The Times has reported that Boris Johnson is asking the EU to rule out a further extension to article 50 as part of a new Brexit deal. This prompted senior judges to start drawing up plans for an emergency legal challenge if the prime minister fails to seek a delay to the October 31 Brexit deadline, The Times understands:
"The lord chief justice and two other judges are expected to hear any judicial review against Boris Johnson if he fails to abide by the Benn act, potentially propelling the judiciary into another political confrontation. The act requires Mr Johnson to send a letter asking for delay by October 19 if no deal has been reached with the EU by then. He has insisted he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than do so, although he has also said that he will comply with the law."
The pound has been relatively steady on Monday although faces pressures related to the Brexit uncertainty. Prospects of a hard-Brexit, as well as the compelling case for the Bank of England to cut rates, leaves the pound vulnerable to downside pressures.
