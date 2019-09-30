PM Johnson is asking the EU to rule out a further extension to article 50 - The Times

"The lord chief justice and two other judges are expected to hear any judicial review against Boris Johnson if he fails to abide by the Benn act, potentially propelling the judiciary into another political confrontation. The act requires Mr Johnson to send a letter asking for delay by October 19 if no deal has been reached with the EU by then. He has insisted he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than do so, although he has also said that he will comply with the law."

The Times has reported that Boris Johnson is asking the EU to rule out a further extension to article 50 as part of a new Brexit deal. This prompted senior judges to start drawing up plans for an emergency legal challenge if the prime minister fails to seek a delay to the October 31 Brexit deadline, The Times understands:

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.