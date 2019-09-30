UK PM Johnson to reveal final Brexit Plan to EU leaders within 24 hours - Telegraph

The Telegraph has reported that Boris Johnson will finally unveil his detailed plan for Brexit to EU leaders within the next 24 hours.

"Downing Street will set out the Prime Minister’s preferred alternative to the Irish backstop in a series of calls to EU capitals ahead of a formal text being delivered to Brussels after his speech to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday.

The UK plan, which could be delivered as early as Tuesday, is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland “economic zone” which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Ulster and the republic without checks at the border. A proposal to align regulations on industrial goods is expected..."