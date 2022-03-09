Platinum Price Analysis: XPT/USD bulls attack seven-month-old old hurdle above $1,150

Platinum prices stay firmer around the highest levels since June 2021.

78.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-December 2021 declines challenge bulls amid overbought RSI.

Weekly support line tests short-term sellers, 200-DMA appears strong support.

Multiple hurdle test platinum (XPT/USD) bulls below $1,200 during early Wednesday in Europe. That said, the quote holds onto the previous day’s upside momentum around $1,170 by the press time.

The precious metal refreshed multi-year high the previous day before reversing from $1,182, near to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of 2021 downside. Also challenging XPT/USD buyers is an upward sloping resistance line from August 2021.

Given the overbought RSI conditions, as well as the keys resistances around $1,180-85 mentioned above, platinum prices are likely to witness a pullback towards the 61.8% Fibo. level around $1,130.

Following that, the weekly support line close to $1,125 will act as an additional downside filter for the commodity before directing to an upward sloping trend line from December 2021 and the 200-DMA, respectively around $1,050 and $1,010.

Meanwhile, XPT/USD upside needs validation from $1,185 to aim for the $1,200 threshold.

In a case where the platinum bulls keep reins past $1,200, tops marked during May and February of 2021, near $1,280 and $1,340 in that order, will be crucial to watch.

Platinum: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected