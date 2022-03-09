Platinum Price Analysis: XPT/USD bulls attack seven-month-old old hurdle above $1,150

- Platinum prices stay firmer around the highest levels since June 2021.
- 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-December 2021 declines challenge bulls amid overbought RSI.
- Weekly support line tests short-term sellers, 200-DMA appears strong support.
Multiple hurdle test platinum (XPT/USD) bulls below $1,200 during early Wednesday in Europe. That said, the quote holds onto the previous day’s upside momentum around $1,170 by the press time.
The precious metal refreshed multi-year high the previous day before reversing from $1,182, near to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of 2021 downside. Also challenging XPT/USD buyers is an upward sloping resistance line from August 2021.
Given the overbought RSI conditions, as well as the keys resistances around $1,180-85 mentioned above, platinum prices are likely to witness a pullback towards the 61.8% Fibo. level around $1,130.
Following that, the weekly support line close to $1,125 will act as an additional downside filter for the commodity before directing to an upward sloping trend line from December 2021 and the 200-DMA, respectively around $1,050 and $1,010.
Meanwhile, XPT/USD upside needs validation from $1,185 to aim for the $1,200 threshold.
In a case where the platinum bulls keep reins past $1,200, tops marked during May and February of 2021, near $1,280 and $1,340 in that order, will be crucial to watch.
Platinum: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1170.44
|Today Daily Change
|13.83
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20%
|Today daily open
|1156.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1079.43
|Daily SMA50
|1040.41
|Daily SMA100
|1005.84
|Daily SMA200
|1010.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1182.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1119.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1128.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1036.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1129.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|1008.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1158.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1143.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1123.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1090.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1060.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1186.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1215.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1248.88
