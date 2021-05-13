Palladium Price News: XPD/USD rebound battles 21-DMA below $2,900

- Palladium snaps two-day downtrend, keeps bounce off weekly low.
- Previous support from early March adds to the upside filters.
- March’s top, 50-day SMA has become the key supports.
Palladium (XPD/USD) trims intraday gains to $2,882, up 0.80% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The bright metal dropped to the one-week low the previous day before recovering from $2,851.
However, the corrective pullback not only fails to cross 21-day SMA but also stays below the previous support line from March 09, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful.
While $2,850 acts as a fresh trigger for selling, $2,830 and the $2,800 threshold can entertain short-term XPD/USD sellers afterward.
During the bullion’s weakness past $2,800, March month’s top of $2,756 and 50-day SMA near $2,703 will be important to watch.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 21-day SMA near $2,896 will have to cross the $2,900 round figure to direct palladium buyers toward the support-turned-resistance near $2,945.
Also acting as the key upside hurdle is the $3,000 psychological magnet and the monthly top, also the record peak surrounding $3,020.
Palladium daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2886
|Today Daily Change
|26.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94%
|Today daily open
|2859.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2896.93
|Daily SMA50
|2692.59
|Daily SMA100
|2527.31
|Daily SMA200
|2415.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2960.91
|Previous Daily Low
|2851.58
|Previous Weekly High
|3018.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|2827.1
|Previous Monthly High
|3011.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|2586.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2893.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2919.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2820.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2781.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2710.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2929.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2999.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3038.83
