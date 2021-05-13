Palladium Price News: XPD/USD rebound battles 21-DMA below $2,900

Palladium snaps two-day downtrend, keeps bounce off weekly low.

Previous support from early March adds to the upside filters.

March’s top, 50-day SMA has become the key supports.

Palladium (XPD/USD) trims intraday gains to $2,882, up 0.80% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The bright metal dropped to the one-week low the previous day before recovering from $2,851.

However, the corrective pullback not only fails to cross 21-day SMA but also stays below the previous support line from March 09, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful.

While $2,850 acts as a fresh trigger for selling, $2,830 and the $2,800 threshold can entertain short-term XPD/USD sellers afterward.

During the bullion’s weakness past $2,800, March month’s top of $2,756 and 50-day SMA near $2,703 will be important to watch.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 21-day SMA near $2,896 will have to cross the $2,900 round figure to direct palladium buyers toward the support-turned-resistance near $2,945.

Also acting as the key upside hurdle is the $3,000 psychological magnet and the monthly top, also the record peak surrounding $3,020.

Palladium daily chart

Trend: Bearish