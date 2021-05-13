Palladium Price News: XPD/USD rebound battles 21-DMA below $2,900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Palladium snaps two-day downtrend, keeps bounce off weekly low.
  • Previous support from early March adds to the upside filters.
  • March’s top, 50-day SMA has become the key supports.

Palladium (XPD/USD) trims intraday gains to $2,882, up 0.80% on a day, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The bright metal dropped to the one-week low the previous day before recovering from $2,851.

However, the corrective pullback not only fails to cross 21-day SMA but also stays below the previous support line from March 09, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful.

While $2,850 acts as a fresh trigger for selling, $2,830 and the $2,800 threshold can entertain short-term XPD/USD sellers afterward.

During the bullion’s weakness past $2,800, March month’s top of $2,756 and 50-day SMA near $2,703 will be important to watch.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 21-day SMA near $2,896 will have to cross the $2,900 round figure to direct palladium buyers toward the support-turned-resistance near $2,945.

Also acting as the key upside hurdle is the $3,000 psychological magnet and the monthly top, also the record peak surrounding $3,020.

Palladium daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2886
Today Daily Change 26.87
Today Daily Change % 0.94%
Today daily open 2859.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2896.93
Daily SMA50 2692.59
Daily SMA100 2527.31
Daily SMA200 2415.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2960.91
Previous Daily Low 2851.58
Previous Weekly High 3018.8
Previous Weekly Low 2827.1
Previous Monthly High 3011.62
Previous Monthly Low 2586.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2893.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2919.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 2820.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2781.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 2710.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 2929.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 2999.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 3038.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited

EUR/USD trades in a tight band below 1.2100, US data awaited

EUR/USD is trading decisively below 1.2100 on Thursday. Solid appreciation in the US dollar after the US inflation data, keeps EUR/USD lagging below 1.2100. Although, a slight retreat in the US Treasury yields buoys the spot ahead of US data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.4050 as US dollar picks up fresh bid

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.4050 as US dollar picks up fresh bid

GBP/USD is falling back towards 1.4050, Wednesday's low. US CPI won over upbeat UK data dump. Brexit jitters over NI extends, UK PM Johson and scientists warn for covid variant. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840

Gold tracks downbeat US Treasury yields to south of $1,840

Gold retreats towards $1,800 ahead of Thursday’s European session, as the market sentiment dwindles following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)-led debacle. Geopolitical woes, US data can entertain gold traders amid a light calendar.

Gold News

XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash

XLM Price remains indecisive after massive market crash

XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.

Read more

Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels

Apple Inc stock forecast and key chart levels

AAPL shares continue to struggle after blowout earnings. Apple suffering as the tech sector turns bearish. AAPL shares have not had the reaction many would expect to a truly stellar earnings release.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures