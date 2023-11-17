Share:

Palantir stock trades up to highest price in two years.

Stock market indices started Friday on the backfoot.

Peter Thiel’s venture capital fund sold $48 million worth of PLTR in Q3.

Analyst Dan Ives says tech stocks are at the beginning of a new rally heading into 2024.

Palantir (PLTR) stock rose above $20.24 – the high from August 1 – on Friday as the artificial intelligence (AI) company attempts to finish off its third straight week of gains. This is the highest level that PLTR stock has traded at since November 2021. PLTR stock progressively rose throughout the session to more than 3%, reaching an intraday high of $20.45.

The broad market opened slightly lower as the market digests Thursday’s pullback and consolidates within the significant gains achieved on Tuesday and Wednesday. All three indices – the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the NASDAQ Composite – are down less than 0.1% at the time of writing.

Palantir stock news

Much of the news surrounding Palantir at the moment stems from hedge funds and family offices filing their 13Fs for the third quarter with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) this week. PLTR stock is a common holding of many of them.

Most notably, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel’s Mithril venture capital fund sold $48 million worth of Palantir stock in the third quarter, which ended in September. The shares were acquired about a decade ago.

Coatue Management, run by Philippe Laffont, purchased a new position in Palantir. The hedge fund bought just under 894,000 shares of the AI platform company. This is more notable since Coatue trimmed stakes in nearly all of the Magnificent 7 stocks except Meta Platforms (META).

On Monday, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives chose Palantir stock as one of his top picks for 2024 as he predicted that AI and cloud spending will rise more than 20% next year.

"We believe the new tech bull market has now begun and tech stocks are set up for a strong 2024 as the AI spending tidal wave hits the shores of the broader tech sector."

Ives has reiterated his $25 price target on Palantir stock several times since July, but the analyst has chosen Apple (AAPL) stock as his top pick heading into the new year.