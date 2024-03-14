- WTI Oil trades up around 3% in just two trading days.
- Oil traders are seeing bullish positioning paying off after US stockpiles unexpectedly declined.
- The US Dollar Index trades just below 103.00 ahead of US Retail Sales and PPI data.
Oil prices are rallying for a second consecutive day after the weekly US Crude data pointed to a drawdown in stockpiles. The recent drop was unexpected, although traders were already positioned for a draw in recent days with markets asking questions on how long the US could keep up this pace of pumping up Oil. It looks like OPEC and the US are playing a game of chicken to see who will be the first one to lose: the US by seeing its stockpile decline substantially, or will it be OPEC forced to apply more, longer, and deeper production cuts?
The US Dollar, meanwhile, is trading in the green ahead of this Thursday’s data release. With the weekly unemployment numbers, US Retail Sales and Producer Price data all being released at the same time, a spur of volatility could be upon us.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $79.96 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $84.15 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers: US loses production momentum
- The US Crude stockpiles are decreasing. According to the US Energy Information Administration, stockpiles fell by more than 1.5 million barrels in the week ending March 8, against expectations of an increase. This adds to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released on Tuesday, which showed a decline of 5.5 million barrels in the same period.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees room for OPEC to boost production by the end of 2024 under a supply deficit that starts to form. The IEA pencils in July as the moment when OPEC+ could fully unwind its production cuts.
- The US has held secret talks with Houthi Rebels on Red Sea attacks.
Oil Technical Analysis: More upside while OPEC does nothing?
Oil prices could be entering a broad uptrend when it comes to a purely technical angle. The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $75.61 is crossing the 100-day SMA at $75.57. Once both elements are starting to head higher, Oil prices should see more inflow with more bullish bets being placed in the option space, widening the spread between puts and calls, and thus creating volatility which could see Crude sprint to $89.64 by summer.
Oil bulls still clearly see more upside potential seeing the spreads on Oil futures in favor. The break above $80 needs to see a daily close in order to confirm a change in sentiment. Next up is the $86 level. Further up, $86.90 follows suit before targeting $89.64 and $93.98 as top levels.
On the downside, the 100-day and the 55-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are near $75.57 and $75.61, respectively. Add the pivotal level near $75.27, and it looks like the downside is very limited and well-equipped to resist the selling pressure.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, as US data loom
EUR/USD trades on a weaker note below 1.0950 in the early European session on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key economic data from the US docket. Speeches from the ECB policymakers will be also closely eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar and a cautious market mood could keep the gains capped ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains depressed amid renewed USD buying, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move from the $2,150 area, or the weekly low and comes under some selling pressure on Thursday.
Tesla could accept Dogecoin payments “at some point,” Elon Musk says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, popularly known as “Dogefather” due to his history of comments endorsing Dogecoin (DOGE), said Wednesday that the meme coin could become an official payment method for Tesla cars “at some point.”
ECB provides itself with more flexibility
The ECB has completed the review of the operational framework for implementing monetary policy announced at the end of 2022 and publicized a number of changes, but also the retention of some parameters.