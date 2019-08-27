- Oil prices have been rising on the day, but technically trapped in a bar trend.
- Fundamentals are a weight and focus is on the downside.
Oil prices have been rising on the day, with WTI rising from a low of $53.71 to a high of $55.05, +2.31% on the day so far. Futures also rose on Tuesday, with U.S. prices up by more than 2%, on OPEC production cuts noise and expectations for a sizable weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. October West Texas Intermediate oil CLV19, +2.52% climbed $1.29, or 2.4%, to settle at $54.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee pegged July compliance with pledged output cuts at 159% which was the highest monthly compliance rate so far this year. Meanwhile, ahead of government supply data due tomorrow, a survey of analysts polled by S&P Global Platts showed that there are expectations for a 4.7 million-barrel decline in last week's U.S. crude stocks.
Geopolitical front
On the geopolitical front, besides the conflicting signals about the prospect thawing US-Sino tensions, the G-7 gathering saw some additional geopolitical drama develop with Iran with foreign minister Zarif making a showing. "While this prompted speculation that it could lead to a resolution in the conflict, which would see Iranian oil flow back into the market, the reiteration that limiting missile testing was off-limits promptly quelled those hopes," analysts at TD Securities argued.
WTI levels
Despite the comeback, the price is deteriorating in a broader view of the charts, pressured below the descending resistance line, pressured below the near term GMMA band now below the 20-daily moving average. With a focus on the downside and having taken out the trendline support, bears can now target a drop to the 52 handle and the 61.8% Fibo at 51.70 on the wide.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.93
|Today Daily Change
|1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|2.20
|Today daily open
|53.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.02
|Daily SMA50
|56.53
|Daily SMA100
|58.36
|Daily SMA200
|56.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.19
|Previous Daily Low
|52.94
|Previous Weekly High
|57.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.22
|Previous Monthly High
|60.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand
The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes
A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle
A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.