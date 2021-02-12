Oil has a 'lot of upside', copper prices already at supercycle levels – Goldman Sachs

In his interview with S&P Global Platts, Jeff Currie, head of commodity research at Goldman Sachs, suggests further upside for oil while flashing red signals for copper during the supercycle level.
The interview report said, “He (Currie) noted that copper is crucial to the oil outlook. While Goldman has a copper target of $10,000/mt, which is consistent with its $65/b oil price, Currie speculated as to whether copper could actually reach $40,000/mt at some point.”
The logic behind the supercycle, as conveyed in the piece by Goldman’s Currie, is the "structural upward shift in demand."
Key quotes
"I want to be long oil and hang on for the ride, there is a lot of upside here."
"Is it back to $150/b? I don't know... as it is a macro repricing we are talking about and everything needs to reprice."
“We have no copper, copper inventories just drew their largest observable draw we've seen in the last five weeks, prices are already back to supercycle levels and we have not even started the energy transition story of electrifying the world.”
Also read
New commodities supercycle kicks-off – JP Morgan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China
AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.
GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD buyers attack the upper end of 20-pip range. BOE’s Haldane eyes double digit growth post-covid, chatters over activity restrictions until autumn gain. UK GDP set to test BOE’s bullish stance, US data, stimulus talks also become important.
Gold: Bulls slammed at critical resistance, focus is on weekly target again
Gold bulls are making hard work of a tough resistance area. The focus is on the downside to weekly support on a hold below resistance. The break was only partial and the price has subsequently been knocked back below the structure.
DOGE bulls catch a breather between two crucial price levels
DOGE/USD wavers around 0.0700 during its latest easy performance since late Thursday. The digital asset follows a downward sloping trend line from Sunday amid bearish MACD. 50-bar SMA pushes bulls toward breaking weekly resistance line.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).