WTI Price Analysis: Bears firming grip below $58.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI struggles to extend corrective pullback from Tuesday’s low.
  • 100-HMA, immediate falling trend line guards short-term upside.
  • Previous support line, Wednesday’s multi-month high offer tough resistance.

WTI stays pressured below $58.00, currently around $57.80, during Friday’s Asian session. The oil benchmark dropped to the lowest in four days while snapping over a week-long upward trajectory. In doing so, the quote broke 100-HMA to the downside.

Other than the 100-HMA breakdown, a descending trend line from Wednesday also suggests further consolidation of gains by the oil traders.

As a result, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked during Monday and Tuesday, around $57.20, seems to return to the chart.

However, any further downside will be challenged by the 200-HMA level of $56.68, which if ignored should direct WTI bears to the monthly low surrounding $51.60 wherein February 04 bottom near $55.20 can act as an intermediate halt.

Alternatively, 100-HMA and the aforementioned immediate resistance line, respectively around $58.00 and $58.50, restrict the black gold’s short-term advances.

Also acting as the key upside hurdle is $58.80 comprising the previous support line from February 04 as well as the recently flashed 13-month high.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 57.84
Today Daily Change -0.59
Today Daily Change % -1.01%
Today daily open 58.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.16
Daily SMA50 50.74
Daily SMA100 45.74
Daily SMA200 42.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.79
Previous Daily Low 57.99
Previous Weekly High 57.17
Previous Weekly Low 51.6
Previous Monthly High 53.94
Previous Monthly Low 47.26
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.61

 

 

Latest Forex News

