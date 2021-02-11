WTI Price Analysis: Bears firming grip below $58.00

- WTI struggles to extend corrective pullback from Tuesday’s low.
- 100-HMA, immediate falling trend line guards short-term upside.
- Previous support line, Wednesday’s multi-month high offer tough resistance.
WTI stays pressured below $58.00, currently around $57.80, during Friday’s Asian session. The oil benchmark dropped to the lowest in four days while snapping over a week-long upward trajectory. In doing so, the quote broke 100-HMA to the downside.
Other than the 100-HMA breakdown, a descending trend line from Wednesday also suggests further consolidation of gains by the oil traders.
As a result, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked during Monday and Tuesday, around $57.20, seems to return to the chart.
However, any further downside will be challenged by the 200-HMA level of $56.68, which if ignored should direct WTI bears to the monthly low surrounding $51.60 wherein February 04 bottom near $55.20 can act as an intermediate halt.
Alternatively, 100-HMA and the aforementioned immediate resistance line, respectively around $58.00 and $58.50, restrict the black gold’s short-term advances.
Also acting as the key upside hurdle is $58.80 comprising the previous support line from February 04 as well as the recently flashed 13-month high.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01%
|Today daily open
|58.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.16
|Daily SMA50
|50.74
|Daily SMA100
|45.74
|Daily SMA200
|42.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.79
|Previous Daily Low
|57.99
|Previous Weekly High
|57.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.6
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.61
