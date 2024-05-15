- Oil breaks below $78.00 after both OPEC and IEA released their monthly reports.
- While OPEC stuck to previous expectations, sluggish demand is forecasted in the IEA release.
- The US Dollar Index eases ahead of the US CPI print.
Oil prices are sliding below $78 on Wednesday, after increased downward pressure got too big when factoring in all elements that are on the table at the moment. Besides the fragile equilibrium in the Middle East and the Red Sea, the recent OPEC and International Energy Administration (IEA) reports aren’t portraying a clear picture either, with the IEA slashing its forecast for Oil demand and OPEC sticking to its previous expectations. As if the outlook picture is not blurred enough, the steady-for-longer stance from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is postponing that initial rate cut, which would mean a surge in demand.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is retreating below 105.00 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print. Markets seem to be convinced the number will be lower than previously anticipated after the Producer Price Index (PPI) release on Tuesday saw downward revision across the board in both core and headline PPI. With traders looking for a weaker print, a surprise jump in inflation would mean mayhem in the markets and a prevailing Greenback at the end of the day.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $77.27 and Brent Crude at $82.30.
Oil news and market movers: EIA release Wednesday
- Ahead of the next OPEC meeting, the group has ordered an outside, external review to know how much capacity each member has, Bloomberg reports.
- Mexico has lowered its pricing for Maya Oil for Gulf Coast refiners, Reuters reports.
- The IEA reports that World consumption will increase by 1.1 million barrels per day this year, which is 140k barrels less than expected a month ago.
- At 14:30 GMT the Energy Information Administration will release the weekly US Crude stock pile changes. Previous was a drawdown of 1.362 million barrels with another drawdown for this week expected by 1.35 million barrels.
Oil Technical Analysis: This could get ugly
Oil prices are set to crack under pressure with the steady-for-longer rate stance of the Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed this stance again on Tuesday during a speech in Amsterdam. This means that the surge in demand from the US will not take place until after the summer at earliest, so Crude isn’t likely to break above substantial pivotal levels as long as demand is not outpacing supply.
On the upside, the line in the sand remains at $79.73 with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Once above that level, a double layer comes up with the 100-day SMA at $78.23. In case of an upward extension above that zone, the road is open for $87.12 again.
On the downside, the pivotal level at $75.28 is the last solid line in the sand that could end this decline. If this level is unable to hold, investors could expect an accelerated sell-off towards $72.00 and $70.00. That would erase all gains for 2024 and then Oil price could test $68, the December 13 low.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US CPI matched consensusin April, rising by 3.4% over the last twelve months – LIVE
US inflation figures tracked by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in line with previous expectations during last month by 3.4%, while the Core print gained 3.6% from a year earlier.
EUR/USD advances to fresh tops post-US CPI
The weak stance of the Greenback encourages EUR/USD to gather extra steam following the release of US inflation data in April, which came in lower than expected, as measured by the CPI.
GBP/USD extends the recovery past 1.2600 on US CPI
GBP/USD maintains its upward momentum well and sound and breaks above the 1.2600 mark on the back of extra losses in the US Dollar after the release of US inflation data tracked by the CPI.
Gold climbs to three-week peaks following US inflation
Gold prices uphold their positive price action following April’s US inflation data, which came in short of expectations according to the CPI, while US yields maintain their bearish trend unchanged so far on Wednesday.
Ripple’s discounts for institutional clients stir debate among attorneys discussing SEC lawsuit
Ripple price consolidates in a tight range around $0.50 on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) legal battle against payment-remittance firm Ripple intensifies with two key issues in focus this week.