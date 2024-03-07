Share:

WTI Oil fails to consolidate above $80 for a third time in two weeks.

Oil traders are surprised to see a very light auction ahead for the US Strategic Oil Reserve.

The US Dollar Index sinks for a fifth straight day ahead of the ECB decision.

Oil prices are retreating further this Thursday in both Brent and WTI after markets were surprised by the small auction from the US Energy Department. The US is seeking only 3 million barrels, which, seeing its own production volume, is a very minor amount. A similar story is being portrayed in the European Gas market, where sluggish demand puts downward pressure on prices as the European Union needs less Gas to restock its reserves ahead of the next heating season.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a new monthly low after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed to the US Congress that rate cuts are coming this year. That confirmation for markets was enough to narrow the rate differential gap between the US Dollar and other currencies, which led to a substantial depreciation of the Greenback against most of its peers. Meanwhile the European Central Bank meeting held no surprises besides that the inflation forecast for 2025 has been revised down to 2%.

Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $78.15 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $82.20 per barrel at the time of writing.

Oil news and market movers: Central Banks are seeing bearish signals

The US Energy Department already bought 26.28 million barrels this year for its Strategic Oil Reserves and is, for now, only looking to buy another 3 million barrels by September. This could point to tepid demand expectations for the coming months.

BP Plc. is set to reduce the crude production at its German refineries in 2025. The main reason is the falling demand in the region.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Wednesday its recent stockpile numbers, with Crude inventories printing another build by 1.37 million barrels.

Several tanker companies are reporting substantially more bookings from China. The tankers are carrying crude from the Persian Gulf. The move coincides with the pickup in leisure and travelling by plane in China and Asia overall.

Oil Technical Analysis: Tepid demand undermines OPEC cuts

Oil prices have difficulties to break above $80.This happens despite the improvement in sentiment and the fact that Russia is reducing its Oil supply, instead of limiting exports of certain oil derivatives. However, expectations for markets have always been that the US would need far more supply to restock its Strategic Oil Reserves, which now turns out not to be the case and creates a bit of headwinds in the current bullish stance of traders.

Oil bulls still clearly see more upside potential. The break above $80 though does not seem to be taking place that quickly, and $85 is offering quite quickly as the next cap. Further up, $86.90 quickly follows suit before targeting $89.64 and $90.00 as top levels.

On the downside, the 200-day Simple Moving average (SMA) near $77.89 is the first point of contact to provide some support. Quite close behind are the 100-day and the 55-day SMAs near $75.90 and $75.17, respectively. Add the pivotal level near $75.27, and it looks like the downside is very limited and well-equipped to resist the selling pressure.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart