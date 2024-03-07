- The European Central Bank is set to hold interest rates for the fourth meeting in a row.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde could dismiss early rate cut expectations once again.
- The Euro’s reaction is likely to depend on the ECB’s updated forecasts and Lagarde’s speech.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to keep the key interest rates on hold for the fourth policy meeting in a row, in a decision that will be published on Thursday at 13:15 GMT.
The policy announcements will be accompanied by the updated economic projections, followed by ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference at 13:45 GMT.
What to expect from the European Central Bank interest rate decision?
Economists are expecting the ECB to keep its three key interest rates steady, with the benchmark Deposit Rate at 4.0%, following the conclusion of the Governing Council’s March monetary policy meeting.
The central bank is likely to downgrade its forecasts for inflation and growth in its staff projections. The economic forecasts unveiled at the December meeting showed that the ECB estimated GDP to expand by 0.8% in 2024 from 1% previously estimated. Headline inflation was expected to average 2.7% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. The Bank had previously forecast price growth of 3.2% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.
Data published by Eurostat showed on Friday that the Eurozone annual Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.6% in February, cooling from a 2.8% increase in January but above the expected 2.5% growth in the reported period. The Core HICP inflation declined to 3.1% YoY in February, compared with January’s 3.3% reading while beating expectations of 2.9%.
Further, ECB’s closely watched indicator of Euro area’s negotiated wages grew at an annual rate of 4.50% in Q4 2023, slowing from a 4.70% increase in the third quarter.
With inflationary pressures easing and many ECB policymakers making it clear they want to see a further deceleration in wage growth, money markets are pricing in an interest rate cut for the June meeting, as against the previous expectations of a September rate cut.
Speaking in a Bloomberg interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, back in January, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “it is likely that we will cut rates by the summer.”
However, when asked about the timing of cuts at the post-policy meeting press conference a week later, Lagarde said that the central bank was “data dependent, not time dependent.”
That said, Lagarde is likely to maintain its hawkish bias until the Eurozone indicator of negotiated wage rate for the first quarter is released on May 23.
Testifying before the European Parliament last month, President Lagarde said "our restrictive monetary policy stance, the ensuing strong decline in headline inflation and firmly anchored longer-term inflation expectations act as a safeguard against a sustained wage-price spiral.”
How could the ECB meeting impact EUR/USD?
In a scenario where Lagarde sticks to the Bank’s “data-dependent approach”, pushing back against expectations of an early policy pivot, the Euro is likely to attract a strong bid against the US Dollar, as the markets would perceive it as a hawkish hold.
However, a dovish shift in Lagarde’s tone, acknowledging softening wage pressures, could take the wind out of the recent EUR/USD recovery.
Her comments will hold the key for determining the timing and scope of future interest rate cuts, significantly impacting the value of the main currency pair.
Dhwani Mehta, FXStreet’s Senior Analyst, offers a brief technical outlook for trading the Euro on the ECB policy announcements: “The EUR/USD pair broke through the critical 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0857 on Wednesday, opening the door for further upside. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds comfortable above the midline, backing the pair’s bullish potential.”
“Acceptance above the 1.0950 level is likely to refuel the upside momentum toward the 1.1000 psychological level. EUR buyers will then aim for the 1.1050 key level. Conversely, the initial demand area is seen around the 50-day SMA at 1.0857, below which a test of the 1.0835 support will be inevitable. That level is the confluence of the 100- and 200-day SMAs. Further south, the 21-day SMA at 1.0811 could come to the rescue of EUR/USD,” Dhwani adds.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcement
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday, of the six-week highs. The US Dollar continues to suffer from dovish Fed Chair Powell's testimony, supporting the pair ahead of the ECB policy announcements.
Gold price consolidates near record high ahead of US data
Gold price is holding positive traction near $2,160, consolidating near the record high in the European session. Increased bets on a June Fed rate cut following Fed Chair Powell's testimony are weighing on the US Dollar while boding well for the non-yielding Gold price.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.2750, awaits US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate gains to trade near 1.2750 in European trading on Thursday. The upside in the pair is sponsored by the weaker US Dollar and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. US data and more Powell awaited.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
European Central Bank Decision Preview: Interest rates expected to remain unchanged as inflation weakens
Economists are expecting the ECB to keep its three key interest rates steady, with the benchmark Deposit Rate at 4.0%, following the conclusion of the Governing Council’s March monetary policy meeting.