- Oil price flirts with a break below $71.00 ahead of US PMIs and Jackson Hole.
- Market concern grows on the question if OPEC made a policy mistake in its earlier meeting.
- The US Dollar Index hits a new low for 2024 and flirts with the 101.00 barrier.
Oil prices eke out a very slight gain on Thursday, trying to find a bottom to the sharp sell-off seen in the last four trading sessions. The decline in prices can be attributed to concerns emerging on the supply side and despite the very large drawdown on US stockpile numbers reported on Wednesday. The supply-related concern comes after a Bloomberg report mentioned a Russian shadow fleet of worn-out tankers that are moving Russian sanctioned Oil across the globe. This shows that there is far more supply out there than markets are measuring, which doesn’t help prices when combined with a lacklustre demand outlook.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six major currencies, gets caught in what one could call a “perfect storm”. After an already significant correction this week, more losses were added on Wednesday after the biggest downward revision in Nonfarm Payrolls in over a decade and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting revealed calls for a rate cut already back then. Not many, near nill, bullish elements seem to be able to support the Greenback.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $71.98 and Brent Crude at $75.87.
Oil news and market movers: $90-$80 calls projected
- Swiss bank UBS has issued a note saying that a recovery to $90 per barrel is on the horizon if OPEC remains cautious into its next meeting in September and if the Chinese economy can gradually recover further, Bloomberg reports.
- Overnight Crude stockpile numbers from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a drawdown of 4.649 million barrels, way above the expected 2.8 million drawdown. Last week’s number was a build on inventory of 1.357 million, Reuters reports.
- A Bloomberg report on Thursday shed light on a shadow fleet of tankers that are circumventing sanctions on Russian Oil. These are very outdated tankers, not up to standards, and with little to no insurance in case something goes wrong. It remains unclear how much additional excess Oil has been released into the market on top of the already flooded supply side.
- Traders see a potential policy risk by OPEC after it committed earlier this summer to let loose its voluntary production cuts. More production cuts might be needed in order to keep Crude prices at current levels, Reuters reports.
Oil Technical Analysis: Look at DXY for WTI
Oil sets forth another attempt to avoid another negative weekly close after having failed massively to do so earlier this week. Despite the large drawdown in US Crude stockpile numbers this week, it looks like WTI Crude and the US Dollar are in sync and that a recovery could not happen until both finally are able to turn around. US data this Thursday or the speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday could still spark that turnaround, supporting a less-weaker US Dollar and a small increase in Crude prices.
On the upside, it becomes very difficult to be bullish with a lot of resistance levels nearby. The first element to look out for is the pivotal $75.27. Next up is the double level at $77.65, which aligns with both a descending trendline and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In case bulls are able to break above it, the 100-day SMA at $78.45 could trigger another rejection as it did last week.
On the downside, the low from August 5 at $71.17 is the best level for a bounce. Under $70.00, the $68.00 big figure is the first level to watch followed by $67.11, which is the lowest point from the triple bottom seen back in June 2023.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.1150 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar holds its ground as market mood remains cautious ahead of US PMI data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3100, eyes on US data
GBP/USD pulls away from the 13-month high it set at 1.3130 on upbeat UK PMI data earlier in the day and trades near 1.3100. Investors await preliminary S&P Global Services and Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
Gold test $2,500 as US T-bond yields rebound
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near $2,500 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day ahead of US PMI data, making it hard for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
MATIC price poised for rally as on-chain data shows a positive bias
Polygon's (MATIC) price has risen 27% since the start of this week and, as of Thursday, is continuing to trade higher by 0.5% at $0.52. On-chain data shows that MATIC's TVL is rising.
US S&P Global PMIs seen broadly unchanged in August, signaling moderate economic expansion
S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of the US PMIs for August on Thursday. The indexes are the result of surveys of the senior executives in the private sector and are meant to indicate the overall health of an economy.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.