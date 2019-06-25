NZD/USD wobbles on dollar short-covering ahead of RBNZ

- NZD/USD stalling ahead of the RBNZ tonight.
- Technical indicators warn of a sustained move to the upside.
NZD/USD has been capped on the 0.66 handle and the lack of extreme dovishness from Fed speakers today as given the dollar a much-needed boost in an otherwise bearish environment for the greenback. On the lead into the RBNZ which is expected to offer a dovish rhetoric instead of a rate cut, eyes will be watchful for further bullish signs on the USD leg of the cross which could lead to a prolonged correction to the downside.
Fed's Bullard: 50 basis points rate cut in July would be overdone
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates in July, by at least 25bps, which is priced into the dollar. However, Federal Reserve's James Bullard stated today that a 50 bp cut would be a step too far too soon which has lifted the dollar significantly higher in recent trade.
RBNZ outlook
Meanwhile, since the RBNZ kicked off its easing cycle earlier this year and before the pack, other central banks have indicated they will be following suit which has enabled the bird to catch up and rally from below the 0.65 handle this month. However, analysts at Rabobank argue that "while the NZD could find support on the announcement of steady policy" tonight, they expect such a move to be limited by dovish rhetoric from the central bank. "We remain bearish on the outlook for NZD/USD and look for a move towards 0.63 on a 12-month view."
NZD/USD levels
However, while the dollar may have found a bid, the technical indicators warn of a sustained move to the upside with the daily Chaikin Oscillator crossing above the zero-line as bulls take on the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) in the sixth day of consecutive gains. The July 2018 double bottom lows around 0.6680 will should into play as a resistance, but above there, the 0.67 handle is up for grabs which meet the 200-D EMA at 0.6707. To the downside, the 21-day EMA is located at 0.6559 now, guarding 0.6510 and 0.6480.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks
St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit
Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.