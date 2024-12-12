NZD/USD trades above 0.5800 after rebounding from two-year lows

- NZD/USD rebounds from a two-year low of 0.5761, which was recorded on Wednesday.
- The New Zealand Dollar may struggle as China may allow the Yuan to depreciate further in 2025
- The US Dollar remains subdued due to rising odds of a Fed rate cut next week.
NZD/USD breaks its two days of losses after reaching a two-year low at 0.5761 on Wednesday, currently trading around 0.5820 during the early European hours on Thursday. However, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains under pressure due to reports that Beijing may allow the Yuan to depreciate further next year to offset the impact of US tariffs. A weaker Yuan often negatively affects the NZD, considering New Zealand's heavy reliance on China as a key export market.
Additionally, market participants are anticipating a significant 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) in its February meeting, which is contributing to the weakening of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
The upside of the NZD/USD pair comes as the US Dollar (USD) corrects downwards after breaking its four-day winning streak despite higher US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, trades around 106.40 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.16% and 4.28%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The US Dollar encounters headwinds as the latest US CPI report appears insufficient to dissuade the Federal Reserve (Fed) from reducing interest rates in December. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is nearly a 99% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut on December 18. Traders now turn their attention to the US November Producer Price Index (PPI), set for release on Thursday, for new market catalysts.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
