NZD/USD technical analysis: Struggles around 61.8% Fibo. amid overbought RSI after NZ data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • New Zealand Credit Card Spending grew past market consensus in June.
  • The Kiwi pair struggles to extend break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement amid overbought RSI.

Despite witnessing better than forecast spending data from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair struggles to extend the latest rally as it trades near 0.6786 on early Friday.

June month Credit Card Spending (YoY) from New Zealand beat market expectations of 5.6% by matching the previous growth figure of 6.6%.

Given the overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), prices can revisit Wednesday’s high should they decline below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December 2018 to May 2019 downpour, at 0.6780.

Additionally, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) can support the pair’s further declines around 0.6725 and 0.6715 respectively.

On the contrary, 0.6800 round-figure seems to hold the key for the quote’s extra rise towards April month high close to 0.6840. Also, pair’s run-up past-0.6840 may push the bulls to look for 0.6875 and 0.6900 mark.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6787
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.6782
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6674
Daily SMA50 0.6603
Daily SMA100 0.6677
Daily SMA200 0.672
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6788
Previous Daily Low 0.6724
Previous Weekly High 0.6699
Previous Weekly Low 0.6567
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6763
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6748
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6701
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6678
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6868

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI

EUR/USD seems to have created a minor double bottom pattern with the neckline resistance at 1.1286 over the last 13 days. A break above 1.1286 would create room for a rally to 1.1380 (target as per the measured move method). 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI

The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps gains above 107.50 amid USD bounce

USD/JPY keeps gains above 107.50 amid USD bounce

USD/JPY is seen holding onto gains above the midpoint of the 107 handle, tracking the uptick in S&P 500 futures and US dollar across the board after the NY Fed disavowed President Williams’ comments.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout

Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.

Gold News

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again

Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  