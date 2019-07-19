NZD/USD technical analysis: Struggles around 61.8% Fibo. amid overbought RSI after NZ data

- New Zealand Credit Card Spending grew past market consensus in June.
- The Kiwi pair struggles to extend break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement amid overbought RSI.
Despite witnessing better than forecast spending data from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair struggles to extend the latest rally as it trades near 0.6786 on early Friday.
June month Credit Card Spending (YoY) from New Zealand beat market expectations of 5.6% by matching the previous growth figure of 6.6%.
Given the overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), prices can revisit Wednesday’s high should they decline below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of December 2018 to May 2019 downpour, at 0.6780.
Additionally, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) can support the pair’s further declines around 0.6725 and 0.6715 respectively.
On the contrary, 0.6800 round-figure seems to hold the key for the quote’s extra rise towards April month high close to 0.6840. Also, pair’s run-up past-0.6840 may push the bulls to look for 0.6875 and 0.6900 mark.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6787
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.6782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6674
|Daily SMA50
|0.6603
|Daily SMA100
|0.6677
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6724
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6567
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6868
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
