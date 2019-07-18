NZD/USD technical analysis: Rising wedge’s resistance, 61.8% Fibo. limit immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • RSI close to overbought conditions, failure to extend run-up after key resistance break show buyers’ exhaustion.
  • Pair’s rise beyond 0.6763/65 enables it to target 13-week high.

Given the failures to rise much above 200-day EMA, NZD/USD takes the rounds to 0.6740 during early Thursday.

Not only its recent pullback even after clearing key resistance (now support), close to overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also questions that pair’s strength. As a result, the 0.6763/65 confluence comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-May declines and upper-line of 1.5-month-old “rising wedge” technical formation, could keep limiting the pair’s advances.

In doing so, pair’s pullbacks to 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 0.6715 and then to 0.6700 round-figure can be expected. However, 100-day EMA at 0.6667 and pattern support at 0.6650 could confine pair’s downside below 0.6700, if not then the bearish formation gets confirmed, which in turn open the gates for the pair’s south-run to May month bottom near 0.6480.

On the upside, a successful break of 0.6765 enables buyers to target mid-April tops adjacent to 0.6785 and then expect a rise towards 0.6800 round-figure.

During the quote’s additional rise past-0.6800, 0.6840 and 0.6870 can offer intermediate stops to the rally aiming at March high around 0.6940.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6737
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.6732
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6664
Daily SMA50 0.66
Daily SMA100 0.6677
Daily SMA200 0.6719
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6747
Previous Daily Low 0.6697
Previous Weekly High 0.6699
Previous Weekly Low 0.6567
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6728
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6653
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6753
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6775
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6803

 

 

