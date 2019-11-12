NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Drops after RBNZ inflation data, sellers focus on 50% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD declines nearly 15 pips after RBNZ’s Inflation Expectations came in below prior data.
  • 50 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements could entertain sellers ahead of challenging them with a six-week-old rising trend-line.

Following a downbeat reading of the RBNZ’s inflation expectations, NZD/USD declines to 0.6342 during early Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Inflation Expectations for the fourth quarter (Q4) lag below 1.86% prior to 1.80% for two years. The data suggests a bearish bias of the New Zealand’s central bank ahead of Wednesday’s rate decision. With this, the kiwi keeps being under pressure.

Hence, 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-November upside, at 0.6335, can offer immediate support to the pair ahead of dragging it to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6300.

Though, an upward sloping trend line since October started, at 0.6295, will restrict pair’s further declines, if not then mid-October lows near 0.6240 and the previous month bottom around 0.6200 will return to charts.

In a case prices rise beyond 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.6385, a fresh rise to 0.6400 and 0.6440 can be anticipated while doubting pair’s further run-up beyond the monthly top of 0.6467.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important leves

Overview
Today last price 0.6357
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.6361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6371
Daily SMA50 0.6344
Daily SMA100 0.6453
Daily SMA200 0.6578
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6374
Previous Daily Low 0.6328
Previous Weekly High 0.6466
Previous Weekly Low 0.6321
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6356
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6345
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6334
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6308
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6288
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6381
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6401
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6427

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

