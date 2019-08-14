NZD/USD technical analysis: Buyers step back from 0.6475/76 confluence after China data

- China’s July month activity data disappoint Kiwi buyers.
- The NZD/USD pair takes a U-turn from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and three-week-old resistance-line.
With China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales lagging behind market consensus, NZD/USD witnesses pullback form near-term key resistance confluence as it trades near 0.6456 on early Wednesday.
China’s July month Industrial Production came in at 4.8% versus 5.8% expected while Retail Sales growth weakened to 7.6% against 8.6% forecast.
The pair now aims to revisit 0.6400 round-figure with 0.6425 being an intermediate halt. However, pair’s further declines will be limited to the monthly low of 0.6377, if not then 0.6350/45, including 2016 low, could grab sellers’ attention.
On the upside, a sustained break of 0.6475/76 enables the pair to aim for 0.6500 and monthly top surrounding 0.6590.
In a case buyers manage to dominate past-06590, 200-bar moving average at 0.6627 will be on their radar.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 0.6527
- R2 0.6499
- R1 0.6476
- PP 0.6448
-
- S1 0.6425
- S2 0.6397
- S3 0.6374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY bulls putting the breaks before 107 resistance following bull spike overnight
USD/JPY is currently trading at 106.34, -0.36% on the Asian session so far. USD/JPY soared from 105.40 to a high of 106.98 overnight on US tariff headlines, which made the yen the day’s worst performer following a bounce-back in risk appetite.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
Trump Delays China Tariffs, How Durable is the Bottom in FX?
Currencies and equities raced higher after President Trump said he would delay tariffs on Chinese imports. He said "We're doing this for the Christmas season. Just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers."