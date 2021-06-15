NZD/USD struggles for direction, flat-lined below mid-0.7100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session.
  • The underlying bullish sentiment, renewed USD selling bias extended some support to the pair.
  • Traders seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the latest FOMC policy decision.

The NZD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below mid-0.7100s.

A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the NZD/USD pair to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday. The underlying bullish tone – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier kiwi.

On the other hand, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields exerted some downward pressure on the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that extended some support to the NZD/USD pair. That said, expectations of a slightly less dovish Fed helped put a tentative floor under the greenback and capped gains for the major.

The markets now seem worried about rising inflationary pressures and might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal. Hence, the key focus will remain on the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday. This might further hold traders from placing any aggressive bets and limit any meaningful movement in either direction.

Heading into the key event risk, traders on Tuesday might take cues from a slew of important US macro data. The US economic docket highlights the release of Retail Sales for May, Producer Price Index (PPI), Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7143
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.7145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7214
Daily SMA50 0.7189
Daily SMA100 0.7182
Daily SMA200 0.7033
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7154
Previous Daily Low 0.7126
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7143
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7114
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7101
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.717
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields

EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields

EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report

GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report

GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858

XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858

Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.

Gold News

Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come

Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come

Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.

Read more

US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases

US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases

Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures