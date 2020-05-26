NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report

- NZD/USD bulls catch a breath after stepping back from 0.6229.
- RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report spread optimism.
- The return of the full markets sees economic recovery, cheers global efforts to find coronavirus (COVID-19) cure.
- Fresh calls of sanctions on China could challenge risk-on sentiment amid a light calendar.
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push to the kiwi pair despite being optimistic.
RBNZ says financial system is in a solid position…
In its first bi-annual position, the RBNZ spread optimism while expecting the financial system to benefit from the post-pandemic economic recovery. The report also says the financial system is in a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19.
Read More: RBNZ Financial Stability Report: In a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19
The risk-on sentiment at full steam…
With the rising calls of major global economies easing lockdown restrictions and trying their back to restore economic cycle, markets turn optimistic for the policymakers’ efforts. Also adding to the upbeat trading sentiment is increasing efforts by the global scientist pharmacies to find the cure of the pandemic, with the Novavax being the 12th vaccine being tested.
In doing so, traders seem to pay a little heed to the speculations that the US-China trade deal is of a no importance for US President Donald Trump, as per the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow.
As a result, Wall Street portrayed a sea of green with the S&P 500 crossing 3,000 mark for the first time since March by the end of the US session on Tuesday.
Although the present trading sentiment is optimistic, US President Donald Trump hasn’t directly attacked China’s stand for Hong Kong. If the Republican leader chooses to do so, the risk-on mood might fade amid a light calendar in Asia, which in turn could trigger a pullback of the NZD/USD pair.
Technical analysis
In addition to providing a sustained break of a 100-day EMA level of 0.6170, the kiwi pair needs to print a successful break above 0.6200 to register its capacity in challenging the 200-day EMA around 0.6300. Meanwhile, 50-day EMA near 0.6085 can offer a rest to the bears during the pair drop below 0.6170.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.62
|Today Daily Change
|96 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.57%
|Today daily open
|0.6104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6069
|Daily SMA50
|0.5996
|Daily SMA100
|0.6214
|Daily SMA200
|0.632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6083
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1000 threshold
Broad dollar’s weakness helped EUR/USD reached the critical threshold, although bulls still hesitate. Hopes surrounding economic reopenings and a COVID-19 vaccine lifted the market’s mood.
AUD/USD near March high as risk-on leads the way
The commodity-linked currency is among the best performers as substantial gains in equities underpin the Aussie. AUD/USD bullish as long as optimism persists.
This post-halving Bitcoin era will be unlike any other
Following the recent, third halving, Bitcoin (BTC) is now in its fourth block reward era. Leading up to the event, pundits launched into varied predictions that ranged from miner capitulation to hash rate plunges to price predictions of half a million dollars.
Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710
Gold prices extended losses after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at $1709/oz, the lowest level since May 13. It is hovering around $1712, down $15 for the day so far.
USD/JPY recovers from session lows on risk rally, trades above 107.50
The USD/JPY pair rose toward 108.00 during the Asian session but reversed its direction pressured by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback.