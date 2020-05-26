NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD bulls catch a breath after stepping back from 0.6229.
  • RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report spread optimism.
  • The return of the full markets sees economic recovery, cheers global efforts to find coronavirus (COVID-19) cure.
  • Fresh calls of sanctions on China could challenge risk-on sentiment amid a light calendar.

NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push to the kiwi pair despite being optimistic.

RBNZ says financial system is in a solid position…

In its first bi-annual position, the RBNZ spread optimism while expecting the financial system to benefit from the post-pandemic economic recovery. The report also says the financial system is in a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19.

Read More: RBNZ Financial Stability Report: In a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19

The risk-on sentiment at full steam…

With the rising calls of major global economies easing lockdown restrictions and trying their back to restore economic cycle, markets turn optimistic for the policymakers’ efforts. Also adding to the upbeat trading sentiment is increasing efforts by the global scientist pharmacies to find the cure of the pandemic, with the Novavax being the 12th vaccine being tested.

In doing so, traders seem to pay a little heed to the speculations that the US-China trade deal is of a no importance for US President Donald Trump, as per the White House Adviser Larry Kudlow.

As a result, Wall Street portrayed a sea of green with the S&P 500 crossing 3,000 mark for the first time since March by the end of the US session on Tuesday.

Although the present trading sentiment is optimistic, US President Donald Trump hasn’t directly attacked China’s stand for Hong Kong. If the Republican leader chooses to do so, the risk-on mood might fade amid a light calendar in Asia, which in turn could trigger a pullback of the NZD/USD pair.

Technical analysis

In addition to providing a sustained break of a 100-day EMA level of 0.6170, the kiwi pair needs to print a successful break above 0.6200 to register its capacity in challenging the 200-day EMA around 0.6300. Meanwhile, 50-day EMA near 0.6085 can offer a rest to the bears during the pair drop below 0.6170.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.62
Today Daily Change 96 pips
Today Daily Change % 1.57%
Today daily open 0.6104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6069
Daily SMA50 0.5996
Daily SMA100 0.6214
Daily SMA200 0.632
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.611
Previous Daily Low 0.6083
Previous Weekly High 0.6159
Previous Weekly Low 0.5927
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6088
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6072
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6062
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6115
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6125
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6141

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1000 threshold

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1000 threshold

Broad dollar’s weakness helped EUR/USD reached the critical threshold, although bulls still hesitate. Hopes surrounding economic reopenings and a COVID-19 vaccine lifted the market’s mood.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD near March high as risk-on leads the way

AUD/USD near March high as risk-on leads the way

The commodity-linked currency is among the best performers as substantial gains in equities underpin the Aussie. AUD/USD bullish as long as optimism persists.

AUD/USD News

This post-halving Bitcoin era will be unlike any other

This post-halving Bitcoin era will be unlike any other

Following the recent, third halving, Bitcoin (BTC) is now in its fourth block reward era. Leading up to the event, pundits launched into varied predictions that ranged from miner capitulation to hash rate plunges to price predictions of half a million dollars.

Read more

Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710

Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710

Gold prices extended losses after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at $1709/oz, the lowest level since May 13. It is hovering around $1712, down $15 for the day so far.

Gold News

USD/JPY recovers from session lows on risk rally, trades above 107.50

USD/JPY recovers from session lows on risk rally, trades above 107.50

The USD/JPY pair rose toward 108.00 during the Asian session but reversed its direction pressured by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures