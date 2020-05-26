RBNZ Financial Stability Report: In a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Stability Report is out as follows:

RBNZ Financial Stability Report

Says the financial system will benefit supporting economic recovery.

Says the financial system is in a solid position to both weather the significant economic impact caused by the COVID-19.

Says working on a number of initiatives to support the flow of lending and functioning of the financial system.

Says continuing to work with insurers to see them maintain a strong focus on long-term customer outcomes.

Says outside of the banking system, some parts of the financial system entered the downturn in a vulnerable position.

Says economic stress test analysis suggest banks can continue to lend and prosper through a broad range of adverse scenarios.

Says wage subsidies and easier monetary policy have cushioned the near-term financial impact.

NZD/USD has been one of the best performers, capitalising on the weakness on the USD and risk-on markets.

The description of the Financial Stability Report

The Financial Stability Report, released by Reserve Bank of New Zealand, is published six-monthly. In the Financial Stability Report we assess and report on the soundness and efficiency of the New Zealand financial system.