NZD/USD sitting on the bid ahead of the RBNZ

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD is pressured to the upside on a weaker USD.
  • Traders will be looking to the RBNZ as the next catalyst. 

NZD/USD is trading at 0.7053 and up by 0.1% at the time of writing having travelled between a low of 0.7044 and a high of 0.7056 as traders get set for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Generalised USD weakness is keeping the commodity complex bid and subsequently lifting the kiwi in early Asia.

Risk assets also rallied along with rates in spite of the strong Consumer Price Index data. 

Lower US bond yields on the back of the markets coming into line with a dovish Federal Reserve has been the theme to start the week.

Meanwhile, the focus turns to the RBNZ decision where policy is expected to remain unchanged and the impact on the NZD should be limited.

With that being said, a hawkish surprise would bring in the 0.71 area as a critical resistance in play. A dovish surprise leaves the 0.70 figure exposed. 

''We expect the RBNZ to sound similarly relaxed about the evident increase in inflation pressures here in New Zealand, as they’ve been clear that they’d rather err on the side of risking inflation being too high than too low from this starting point,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained. 

''The RBNZ’s tone is likely to be more dovish and circumspect than what’s priced into short-end interest rates, posing mild NZD downside risks.''

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7054
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 0.7031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7055
Daily SMA50 0.7161
Daily SMA100 0.7141
Daily SMA200 0.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.705
Previous Daily Low 0.7013
Previous Weekly High 0.707
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7027
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7013
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.705
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7068
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7087

 


 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

