NZD/USD sitting on the bid ahead of the RBNZ

NZD/USD is pressured to the upside on a weaker USD.

Traders will be looking to the RBNZ as the next catalyst.

NZD/USD is trading at 0.7053 and up by 0.1% at the time of writing having travelled between a low of 0.7044 and a high of 0.7056 as traders get set for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Generalised USD weakness is keeping the commodity complex bid and subsequently lifting the kiwi in early Asia.

Risk assets also rallied along with rates in spite of the strong Consumer Price Index data.

Lower US bond yields on the back of the markets coming into line with a dovish Federal Reserve has been the theme to start the week.

Meanwhile, the focus turns to the RBNZ decision where policy is expected to remain unchanged and the impact on the NZD should be limited.

With that being said, a hawkish surprise would bring in the 0.71 area as a critical resistance in play. A dovish surprise leaves the 0.70 figure exposed.

''We expect the RBNZ to sound similarly relaxed about the evident increase in inflation pressures here in New Zealand, as they’ve been clear that they’d rather err on the side of risking inflation being too high than too low from this starting point,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.

''The RBNZ’s tone is likely to be more dovish and circumspect than what’s priced into short-end interest rates, posing mild NZD downside risks.''

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7054 Today Daily Change 0.0023 Today Daily Change % 0.33 Today daily open 0.7031 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7055 Daily SMA50 0.7161 Daily SMA100 0.7141 Daily SMA200 0.69 Levels Previous Daily High 0.705 Previous Daily Low 0.7013 Previous Weekly High 0.707 Previous Weekly Low 0.6996 Previous Monthly High 0.7308 Previous Monthly Low 0.6943 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7027 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7036 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7013 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6994 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6976 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.705 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7068 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7087



