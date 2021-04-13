NZD/USD sitting on the bid ahead of the RBNZ

- NZD/USD is pressured to the upside on a weaker USD.
- Traders will be looking to the RBNZ as the next catalyst.
NZD/USD is trading at 0.7053 and up by 0.1% at the time of writing having travelled between a low of 0.7044 and a high of 0.7056 as traders get set for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Generalised USD weakness is keeping the commodity complex bid and subsequently lifting the kiwi in early Asia.
Risk assets also rallied along with rates in spite of the strong Consumer Price Index data.
Lower US bond yields on the back of the markets coming into line with a dovish Federal Reserve has been the theme to start the week.
Meanwhile, the focus turns to the RBNZ decision where policy is expected to remain unchanged and the impact on the NZD should be limited.
With that being said, a hawkish surprise would bring in the 0.71 area as a critical resistance in play. A dovish surprise leaves the 0.70 figure exposed.
''We expect the RBNZ to sound similarly relaxed about the evident increase in inflation pressures here in New Zealand, as they’ve been clear that they’d rather err on the side of risking inflation being too high than too low from this starting point,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
''The RBNZ’s tone is likely to be more dovish and circumspect than what’s priced into short-end interest rates, posing mild NZD downside risks.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7054
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.7031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7055
|Daily SMA50
|0.7161
|Daily SMA100
|0.7141
|Daily SMA200
|0.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.705
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7027
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.705
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7068
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7087
