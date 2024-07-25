NZD/USD seems vulnerable near multi-month low, holds above 0.5900 amid softer USD

- NZD/USD trades with a negative bias for the sixth straight day amid worries about China.
- The risk-off impulse further contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD bulls on the defensive, albeit do little to lend support.
- Traders now look to the US Q2 GDP for a fresh impetus ahead of the US PCE data on Friday.
The NZD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure for the sixth successive day on Thursday and trades around the 0.5920 area during the Asian session, just above its lowest level since early May touched the previous day.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) continues to be undermined by rising bets for an early interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), bolstered by the weaker CPI report released last week. Apart from this, concerns about a slowdown in China – the world's second-largest economy – and a weaker risk tone further contribute to driving flows away from antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and remains on the defensive below a two-week high touched on Wednesday amid expectations for an imminent start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cutting cycle. This is holding back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the NZD/USD pair. Moreover, investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of important US macro releases – the Advance Q2 GDP print this Thursday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday.
The crucial data will play a key role in influencing the Fed's policy path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bearish traders, suggesting that any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.99%
|0.06%
|0.45%
|0.16%
|-0.22%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.12%
|-0.97%
|0.09%
|0.48%
|0.18%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|-1.08%
|-0.04%
|0.37%
|0.06%
|-0.32%
|JPY
|0.99%
|0.97%
|1.08%
|1.06%
|1.45%
|1.14%
|0.77%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|-1.06%
|0.40%
|0.11%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|-0.45%
|-0.48%
|-0.37%
|-1.45%
|-0.40%
|-0.28%
|-0.68%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|-1.14%
|-0.11%
|0.28%
|-0.40%
|CHF
|0.22%
|0.19%
|0.32%
|-0.77%
|0.28%
|0.68%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends sell-off toward 152.00, awaits US GDP data
USD/JPY is eyeing 152.00, under intense selling pressure in Asian trading on Thursday. The BoJ-Fed policy divergence prompts massive carry trade unwinding, boosting the Japanese Yen to three-month highs against the US Dollar. US GDP data is awaited.
Gold price slumps to two-week low despite softer USD, risk-off mood
Gold price continues losing ground for the second straight day and drops to a two-week low. The downfall could be attributed to some technical selling, though it is likely to remain limited. September Fed rate cut bets and the risk-off mood could lend support ahead of the US data.
AUD/USD remains heavy near 0.6550 amid persistent China's economic woes
AUD/USD prolongs its retracement slide from the 0.6800 area to test 0.6650 in the Asian session on Thursday. A gloomy outlook for the Chinese economy, along with falling commodity prices and the risk-off impulse, continue to weigh on the Aussie, despite the overnight US Dollar pullback.
Could this be a good time to buy Dogecoin, Here's what on-chain metrics say
DOGE investors are buying the dip as exchange net flows turn negative. Dogecoin weighted sentiment and active addresses have been trending downward. DOGE could find support around key accumulation level at $0.116.
Global markets in distress
Global sentiment has turned decidedly negative and risk off flow has intensified in financial markets. The Dollar and other currencies like the Franc and Yen that benefit in risk off environments have been rallying, while the rest of the currency market struggles.