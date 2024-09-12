NZD/USD rises to near 0.6150 due to rising odds of a smaller Fed rate cut

NZD/USD gains ground due to risk-on mood following August’s US Consumer Price Index data released on Wednesday.

The headline US inflation dropped to a three-year low, increasing the odds of a Fed 25 basis points rate cut.

The upside of the Kiwi Dollar could be limited as RBNZ may implement additional rate cuts by the end of 2024.

NZD/USD retraces its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.6150 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The upside of the NZD/USD pair could be attributed to improved risk sentiment amid rising expectations of a 25-basis points rate cut by the Fed in September.

August’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that headline inflation dropped to a three-year low, although core inflation exceeded expectations. This development has heightened the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin its easing cycle with a 25-basis points interest rate cut in September.

The US Consumer Price Index dipped to 2.5% year-on-year in August, from the previous reading of 2.9%. The index has fallen short of the expected 2.6% reading. Meanwhile, headline CPI stood at 0.2% MoM. Core CPI ex Food & Energy, remained unchanged at 3.2% YoY. On a monthly basis, core CPI rose to 0.3% from the previous 0.2% reading.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are fully anticipating at least a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has sharply decreased to 15.0%, down from 44.0% a week ago.

In New Zealand, Electronic Card Retail Sales edged up by 0.2% month-on-month in August, recovering from a 0.1% decline in the previous month. Year-on-year, electronic card transactions fell by 2.9%, improving from a 4.9% decrease in the prior month. Additionally, the monthly Food Price Index rose by 0.2% in August, down from a 0.4% increase in July.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) began its easing cycle in August with a 25 basis point cut to interest rates. The RBNZ is anticipated to implement additional rate cuts at each of its remaining two meetings this year. Market expectations suggest that the current cash rate of 5.25% could decline to 3.0% by the end of 2025.