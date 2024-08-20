NZD/USD rises over half a percent as Kiwi gains support from trade data

- NZD/USD rallies as Kiwi gains support from promising trade data, PBoC decision to keep rates unchanged
- US Dollar continues sell-off to new lows as US central bankers hint at interest rate cuts in September.
- New Zealand trade deficit narrows in July compared to 2023 as exports rise.
NZD/USD is trading over half a percent higher on Tuesday, exchanging hands in the 0.6140s as the US Dollar (USD) continues sinking. The New Zealand Dollar maintains its strength on the back of news that demand for New Zealand exports narrowed the trade deficit in July compared to a year ago.
The New Zealand trade deficit came out at NZ$0.963 billion in July 2024, narrowing from NZ$1.174 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year. The result, however, fell below forecasts of a NZ$331 million surplus. Given the cyclical nature of trade data and concerns sparked by the economic slow down in China which is a major export partner, the data was interpreted as overall positive.
The US Dollar, meanwhile, fell to an eight-month low of 101.80 according to the US Dollar Index (DXY) which measures the USD against a trade-weighted basket of counterparts. The Dollar’s weakness was put down to commentary from US central bankers confirming their willingness to lower interest rates in September. Lower interest rates are negative for a currency as they reduce foreign capital inflows.
On Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that it was appropriate to discuss potentially cutting US interest rates in September due to concerns about the weakening labor market, according to Reuters.
His comments came after Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the economy was “flashing warning signs” in a speech on Sunday, and that the rise in credit card delinquencies was especially concerning.
The New Zealand Dollar is the strongest performing major against the USD on Tuesday. Apart from the optimistic trade data, news that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) decided to keep its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at its meeting early Tuesday, might have further boosted the NZD as it suggests the Chinese economy may be in slightly better shape than had previously been feared.
According to trade data released by Statistics New Zealand on Monday, New Zealand exports rose by 14% year-over-year in July, reaching NZ$ 6.1 billion. These were mainly driven by higher shipments of milk powder, butter, and cheese (+11%); fruit (+28%); preparations of milk, cereals, flour, and starch (+86%); and Crude Oil (+310%).
New Zealand imports rose by a lower 8.5% driven by higher purchase of petroleum and products (+101%); electrical machinery and equipment (+12%); pharmaceutical products (+32%); and plastic and plastic articles (+13%), according to data from Trading Economics.
Upside for the Kiwi may face resistance, however, given the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) decision to make a surprise cut of 0.25% to its policy rate at its meeting last week. Following the meeting, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said he is more convinced that inflation has returned to the 1-3% target area, boosting the likelihood of more rate cuts in the future – a potential headwind for the Kiwi going forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD is treading water below 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday, sitting at an eight-month high of 1.1089. The pair struggles amid a steady US Dollar, as markets trade with caution ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 amid softer risk tone
GBP/USD is holding gains to trade near 1.3000 in European trading on Tuesday, following a three-day winning streak. The US Dollar pauses its downside momentum amid a tepid risk tone, checking the pair's upside. Fedspeak awaited.
Gold price refreshes record highs near $2,520 on dovish Fed bets
Gold price has resumed its uptrend, refreshing record highs above $2,520 in the European session on Tuesday. Gold price continues to benefit from the underlying US Dollar weakness, courtesy of increased Fed rate cut expectations. The focus now remains on Fedspeak.
Tether to launch USDT on Aptos blockchain
Aptos announced on Tuesday that Tether is launching its USDT stablecoin on the Aptos blockchain. This move is positive for Aptos as stablecoins such as USDT act as a bridge between the crypto assets and fiat currencies.
Canada CPI set to show easing price pressures, bolstering BoC to further ease policy
Canada is poised to release the latest inflation figures on Tuesday, with Statistics Canada publishing the Consumer Price Index data for July.