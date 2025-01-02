NZD/USD rises above 0.5600 due to a potential recovery in China's economy

NZD/USD appreciates as traders closely monitor signs of a potential recovery in China's economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday that China will adopt more proactive policies in 2025 to stimulate economic growth.

US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December will be eyed on Thursday.

NZD/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 0.5610 during the early European hours on Thursday. This upside of the Kiwi pair is attributed to the improved New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as traders are cautiously monitoring a potential recovery in China's economy following President Xi Jinping's pledge to prioritize growth. As close trade partners, any fluctuations in China's economy tend to impact Australian markets.

In his New Year's address on Tuesday, Xi stated that China would implement more proactive policies to promote growth in 2025, according to Reuters. While China's manufacturing activity showed minimal growth in December, services and construction sectors have seen a recovery. The data indicates that policy stimulus is beginning to have an impact on certain sectors, as China prepares for new trade risks stemming from tariffs proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 50.5 in December, down from 51.5 in November. The market had anticipated a reading of 51.7 for the month. Wang Zhe, an economist at Caixin Insight Group, commented, “Supply and demand expanded. Manufacturers’ output and demand continued to grow as the market improved. The gauge for output remained in expansionary territory for the 14th consecutive month, while total new orders increased for the third straight month.”

Additionally, the upside of the NZD/USD pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, trades around 108.30 after pulling back from its multi-year high of 108.58, reached on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious outlook regarding further rate cuts in 2025, signaling a shift in its monetary policy stance. This change reflects uncertainties surrounding potential policy adjustments in light of the anticipated economic strategies of the incoming Trump administration.

Traders will likely observe the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December, scheduled to be released later in the North American session.