NZD/USD returns below 0.6200 after pulling back from two-month highs

- NZD/USD depreciates due to risk aversion as US NFP looms.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests the probability of a Fed rate cut in September has increased to nearly 70.0%.
- New Zealand’s Finance Minister Nicola Willis insisted that the 2024 budget won't keep interest rates higher for longer.
NZD/USD pulls back from two-month highs, trading around 0.6190 during the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) gained ground due to higher US Treasury yields. However, the rising speculation of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September could limit the upside of the Greenback, underpinning the NZD/USD pair. Investors are likely awaiting key US employment data releases on Friday, including Average Hourly Earnings and Nonfarm Payrolls.
On Wednesday, the mixed economic data from the United States (US) fueled interest rate cut speculations by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The ISM US Services PMI soared to 53.8 in May, marking its highest level in nine months and significantly surpassing the forecast of 50.8. In contrast, the ADP US Employment Change report showed that 152,000 new workers were added to payrolls in May, the lowest in four months and well below the forecast of 175,000 and the downwardly revised figure of 188,000 for April.
A Reuters poll conducted from May 31 to June 5 has indicated that nearly two-thirds of economists now predict an interest rate cut in September. As per the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut in September by at least 25 basis points has increased to nearly 70.0%, up from 47.5% a week earlier.
In New Zealand, the Kiwi Dollar received support from the latest data released by Caixin, which showed that China's Services PMI rose to 54.0 in May from 52.5 in April, significantly beating market expectations of 52.6. Investors turn cautious ahead of Friday's export and import data from China, New Zealand's leading trading partner, for May.
According to the NZ Herald on Wednesday, New Zealand’s Finance Minister Nicola Willis insisted that the 2024 budget won't keep interest rates higher for longer, even as economists warned it may complicate the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) efforts to cool inflation.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6111
|Daily SMA50
|0.6022
|Daily SMA100
|0.6066
|Daily SMA200
|0.6052
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.621
|Previous Daily Low
|0.617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6151
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6253
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds positive ground above 1.0850 ahead of ECB rate decision
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0850 in the European session. The European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions and President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook in a press conference later in the day.
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2800 after posting marginal gains on Wednesday. The upbeat market mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold price jumps to two-week high on Fed rate cut hopes, softer US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some follow-through buying for the second straight day and climbs to a two-week top, around the $2,375 area during the European session on Thursday.
Ethereum open interest surges by 50%, SEC Chair says ETH ETF launch will take more time
Ethereum (ETH) price hovered around $3,860 on Wednesday following Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler expressing his opinion that the launch of spot ETH ETFs may be delayed.
European Central Bank set to cut interest rates for first time since 2019
The European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde could stick to a data-dependent stance on future rate outlook.