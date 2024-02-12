NZD/USD remains range-bound above the 0.6100 mark, eyes on RBNZ Inflation Expectations and US CPI data

- NZD/USD clings to the range-bound theme near 0.6130 on the consolidation of USD.
- Investors trim bets on Fed rate cuts this year, with just 110 basis points (bps) of cuts priced for 2024.
- RBNZ’s Orr emphasized the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy due to ongoing inflation challenges.
- Traders await the RBNZ inflation expectations data, US CPI data on Tuesday.
The NZD/USD pair sticks to a range-bound trade above the 0.6100 mark during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Inflation Expectations and US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data tonight. The pair currently trades around 0.6130, losing 0.02% on the day.
The robust US economic data might convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay rate cuts. Financial markets have continued to lower expectations for Fed rate cuts this year, with just 110 basis points (bps) of cuts priced for 2024, down from 175 bps projected in early January. Several Fed officials suggested that they want more time to observe whether inflation continues to decline. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that the FOMC needs further economic data before lowering interest rates.
The US CPI report will be the highlight on Tuesday. The headline inflation is expected to ease from 3.4% to 2.9% YoY, and the core figure is estimated to drop from 3.9% to 3.7% YoY.
On the Kiwi front, RBNZ governor Adrian Orr said on Monday that the inflation battle was still not over and emphasized broad financial pressure for retaining a “restrictive monetary policy” stance. He further stated that the current inflation rate of 4.7% was still too high and that the board's target is to lower it to around 2%. The RBNZ inflation expectations data will be a closely watched event. If the data supports the case for a rate hike, it might provide some support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
Looking ahead, market players will keep an eye on the RBNZ inflation expectations data ahead of the US CPI inflation data, due later on Tuesday. Later this week, the US Retail Sales will be released on Thursday, and RBNZ’s Orr is set to speak on Friday.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.613
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6112
|Daily SMA50
|0.6185
|Daily SMA100
|0.607
|Daily SMA200
|0.6083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6037
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The US CPI release should confirm that the disinflation trend continues. But with absentee foreign bond buyers shunning US bonds, that's probably not enough for bond markets, as a consensus month-on-month core outcome would still be too hot for comfort at the Fed.