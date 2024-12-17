NZD/USD remains flat near 0.5800 amid market caution due to Fed decision

NZD/USD steadies as traders expect a 25 basis point rate cut by the US Fed on Wednesday.

CME FedWatch tool suggests almost fully pricing in a quarter basis point cut at the Fed's December meeting.

Traders await New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product GDP data for Q3 due on Thursday.

NZD/USD holds ground as traders are bracing a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, with attention largely focused on the Fed's projections for 2025. The NZD/USD pair hovers around 0.5780 during Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now almost fully pricing in a quarter basis point cut at the Fed's December meeting. Investors will closely monitor Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and Summary of Economic Projections (dot-plot) after the meeting.

Additionally, the NZD/USD pair receives minor support as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued for the third successive session amid market caution ahead of the Fed decision. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, trades around 106.70 at the time of writing.

On Monday, the preliminary S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.6 in December, from 54.9 prior. Meanwhile, the Services PMI improved to 58.5 from 56.1. The Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.3 in December, from the previous 49.7 reading.

In New Zealand, traders adopt caution as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for Q3 are scheduled to be released on Thursday. The economy is projected to shrink by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, potentially falling back into recession.

China's Retail Sales, a crucial indicator for New Zealand's key trade partner, unexpectedly slowed in November, dampening sentiment in antipodean markets. Sales grew by 3.0% year-on-year, below the expected 4.6% and significantly down from October's 4.8% expansion.

On Monday, the domestic data showed that the Business NZ Performance of Services Index climbed to 49.5 in November, up from 46.2 in October, marking its highest level since February. Additionally, the Food Price Index increased by 1.3% year-on-year in November, slightly above the 1.2% rise recorded in October.