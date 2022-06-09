NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.6400 after downbeat NZ data ahead of US/China inflation

- NZD/USD holds lower ground near a three-week low after falling the most since late May.
- New Zealand’s Manufacturing Sales slumped in Q1, Electronic Card Retail Sales also fell in May.
- Growth, inflation fears underpin US dollar’s safe-haven demand, China’s fresh covid woes exert additional downside pressure.
- China CPI/PPI and risk catalysts may offer intermediate moves but US CPI is the key.
NZD/USD bears keep reins, despite recent inaction, around a multi-day low of 0.6380 amid downbeat New Zealand and the US dollar’s upbeat performance ahead of the key catalysts. That said, the Kiwi dropped the most in nearly three weeks the previous day as risk-aversion drowned the Antipodeans.
New Zealand Q1 Manufacturing Sales turned negative to -3.5% versus the previous growth of 8.2%. Further, Electronic Card Retail Sales for May also disappointed the NZD/USD trades with 0.7% YoY growth compared to 2.1% prior. It’s worth noting, however, that the Kiwi pair failed to register any quick reaction to the downbeat data even if the prices remain pressured.
That said, the risk-off mood weighed on the Antipodeans the previous day as fears of inflation and growth accelerated after the European Central Bank (ECB) conveyed fears of inflation weighing on growth, via their forecasts. The bloc’s central bank also matched market consensus while announcing an end of Quantitative Easing from July 1 and 25 basis points (bps) of a rate hike on July 25, versus expectations of a 50 bps move.
Elsewhere, the White House has already conveyed the risk of higher inflation ahead of today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data while the World Bank (WB) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have raised concerns over economic growth.
Furthermore, the resurgence of covid-led activity restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing joined no solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis to exert additional downside pressure on the market’s sentiment.
The sour sentiment could be witnessed via the biggest daily slump in the Wall Street benchmarks for the week whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also refreshed their monthly high before retreating to 3.04%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) also rallied the most in a week while cheering the greenback’s safe-haven status.
Looking forward, China’s CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, expected 2.2% and 6.4% versus 2.1% and 8.0% in that order, will offer immediate directions to the NZD/USD traders ahead of the US CPI.
Also read: US CPI Preview: Soft core set to drive dollar down, and two other scenarios
Technical analysis
Not only a clear U-turn from the 0.6560 horizontal hurdle but a successful downside break of the 21-DMA, around 0.6440, also direct NZD/USD prices towards further south. That said, 0.6290 may attack short-term sellers before directing them to the yearly low marked in May at around 0.6215.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6384
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6425
|Daily SMA50
|0.6584
|Daily SMA100
|0.6669
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6494
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6435
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.646
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests the bull's commitments around 0.71 the figure, correction on the cards
AUD/USD is down over 1.25% on the day and is moving in hard on the next critical support area after breaking the prior higher lows of the rising daily trend. This leaves the focus on the downside although a meanwhile correction could be on the cards.
EUR/USD clings above 1.0600 after plunging 100 pips on ECB’s decision
On Thursday, the EUR/USD plummeted 100 pips after the ECB decided that it would lift rates in the July meeting. However, it would do so in 25 bps increments, shifting from a hawkish decision to a dovish one, as perceived by investors.
Gold faces barricades around $1,850 ahead of stable US Inflation forecasts
Gold price has witnessed a minor pullback after hitting a high near the critical hurdle of $1,850.00 on Thursday. The precious metal found significant offers amid improvement in the US dollar index’s appeal and made a low of $1,840.10.
Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges even though LUNA 2.0 is also crashing
Terra Luna price is bringing back the pain to investors' portfolios as the price is experiencing more mudslides to start the month of June. Terra continues the heartbreak as bears are suppressing the controversial cryptocurrency to no avail.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!