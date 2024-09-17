NZD/USD remains below 0.6200, receives downward pressure from Chinese economic concerns

- NZD/USD receives downward pressure from the deteriorating economic outlook, in its key trading partner, China.
- Economists at Goldman Sachs and Citi have downgraded their GDP growth forecasts for China to 4.7% in 2024.
- The US Dollar struggles due to increasing expectations of a 50 basis points Fed interest rate cut on Wednesday.
NZD/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 0.6190 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The antipodean New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faces challenges due to growing concerns over the health, of its key trading partner, China's economy. Analysts point out that the latest round of weak economic data indicates serious challenges for the world's second-largest economy.
Economists at Goldman Sachs and Citi have reduced their 2024 GDP growth forecasts for China to 4.7%, falling short of Beijing's target of around 5.0%. SocGen describes the situation as a "downward spiral," while Barclays calls it "from bad to worse" and a "vicious cycle." Morgan Stanley also cautions that "things could get worse before they get better," according to a Reuters report.
Traders are expected to closely monitor the People's Bank of China's (PBoC) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) monthly review of its key lending rates on Friday, following disappointing industrial output growth and retail sales figures for August. This review could provide further insight into China's economic trajectory and its potential impact on global markets.
New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 is set to be released on Thursday, with markets anticipating a 0.4% quarter-on-quarter contraction following a 0.2% expansion in Q1. The decline is likely driven by continued weakness in consumer spending, raising concerns about the overall health of the economy.
The US Dollar (USD) is under pressure as expectations grow that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may opt for a significant 50 basis point rate cut on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 38.0% chance of a 25 basis point Federal Reserve interest rate cut at the September meeting, while the probability of a 50 basis point cut has surged to 62.0%, up from 50.0% just a day earlier. This shift reflects heightened anticipation of more aggressive monetary easing.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6750 amid cautious mood ahead of Fed meeting
AUD/USD consolidates the overnight strong gains around 0.6750, as traders turn cautious ahead of a two-day FOMC meeting starting this Tuesday. Heading into the central bank event risk, the US Dollar languishes near the 2024 low amid bets for an oversized rate cut by the Fed.
USD/JPY stays defensive near 140.50 on Fed-BoE policy divergence
USD/JPY stays on the back foot at around 140.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen remains supported amid hawkish BoJ expectations while the US Dollar bears the brunt of increased odds of an outsized Fed rate cut this week. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
Gold price consolidates near all-time peak, looks to Fed before the next leg up
Gold price is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Tuesday and consolidating its recent gains to a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,589-2,590 region touched the previous day.
Trump's election chances could impact Bitcoin and crypto prices
The Republican presidential candidate has wooed top crypto voices and community members through several actions, including accepting crypto donations and dedicating a part of the GOP platform to cryptocurrencies and blockchain.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed overtowers pivotal week for Gold, stocks and the US Dollar Premium
The Fed's first rate cut stands out as economic uncertainty mounts. US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims are of high interest. Rate decisions by central banks in the UK and Japan are also pivotal.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.